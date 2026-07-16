CV Town Council Plans Meeting

The next general meeting of the CV Town Council is tonight, Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. On the agenda is a featured presentation by the Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Works. Representatives will discuss the upcoming Pine Cone Road, et al. Phase I and Phase II Parkway Concrete Repair and Pavement Preservation Projects. This presentation will provide residents with important information regarding planned infrastructure improvements, project timelines, and how these efforts will help preserve and maintain our local roadways.

All are invited to attend.

Photography Workshop with Althea Edwards

On July 18 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., artist Althea Edwards (who is one of the Preserve’s nature photography contest judges) is having a photography workshop dedicated to creating abstract images of nature.

From capturing abstract patterns to utilizing photographic techniques to creating a conceptual image, there are many ways to unconventionally portray the beauty and forms of the natural world. In this workshop, participants will experiment with composition, movement, light and perspective to explore the genre of abstract photography using Rosemont Preserve as the subject.

Note: RSVP is required; go to https://tinyurl.com/mryjaj78 to RSVP for this free event.

Then on July 19 there will be an “open gate” event. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

These events are free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required for the open gate event. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m., this month in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on topics of concern to the community. The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions.

All are welcome.

Citywide Fee Schedule Update

The City of Glendale adopted a new citywide fee schedule on June 23. Many fees took effect on Tuesday, July 1, but depending on the type of fee, some will take effect on either July 23 or Aug. 22. Please review the schedule as these changes may affect current applications and any outstanding invoices.

Those who have any questions can contact the Glendale Permit Services Center at (818) 548-3200.

GWP Releases Water Quality Report

Glendale Water & Power (GWP) recently announced that its Water Quality Report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report (CCR), is now available online at GlendaleCA.gov/WaterQualityReports. The report summarizes water quality monitoring data for calendar year 2025, informs customers about the quality of the water delivered by GWP and emphasizes the importance of protecting drinking water sources.

The Safe Drinking Water Act requires GWP to provide the CCR to all customers by July 1 each year.

For questions regarding the CCR, customers can contact Martin Manucharyan, water quality manager, at (855) 550-4497.

Concerts, Lectures and More at Mt. Wilson Observatory

A public “star party” is being held on July 11-July 12 at the Mount Wilson Observatory. Telescopes are provided by the members of the Los Angeles Astronomical Society.

No RSVP is necessary. This event is a fundraiser to support the outreach of the Mount Wilson Observatory and Los Angeles Astronomical Society. Donations are accepted at the front gate. Note: No alcohol is permitted at this event.