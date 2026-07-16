FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Fun Down South

Steve and I headed to Temecula this past weekend for a Temecula Getaway with members of the Kiwanis Club of Glendale. I’ve never stayed in Temecula and actually only went there once for a wedding. Being a “wino” I was really excited to try the wine down south (it wasn’t bad!).

I have to state, right up front, that the drive down was horrible! It took us over three hours to get to Temecula! I tried to convince Steve that at least he had good company for the drive, but he was having none of it!

We stayed at a place called the South Coast Winery Resort, which was gorgeous. The rooms were spacious and vineyards were just outside the doors of our bedroom. We immediately were made to feel like we were in wine country.

Kudos to our Club president Albert Hernandez and his wife Elizabeth. They opened their room up to accommodate a time of hospitality. For their guests they had beverages and a beautifully done up charcuterie board.

Though dinner on Friday night was the responsibility of each of us Steve and I ended up joining several other Kiwanians (including our lieutenant governor) for dinner at the resort’s restaurant.

On Saturday morning, fellow Kiwanians picked me up for a service project that we did with the Kiwanis Club of Temecula. The goal was to sort through clothing and toys for the mothers and their children living in the temporary housing program at Empowerment Village. However, a presentation by the Development director was so fascinating that we didn’t have time to do any sorting!

Shortly thereafter, we met with Kiwanians from the Temecula Club at a wine tasting near our hotel. Though many folks left afterward to go to a nearby casino, Old Town Temecula or the hotel for a dip in the pool, Steve and I stuck around and chatted with members of the two Clubs. I’m so glad we did! Not only did we learn about the Temecula Club, we learned about the changes over the years in Temecula. It was a great time.

On Saturday night, all 20 of us gathered for dinner in the Carter Room at our hotel. Again – it was a great opportunity to learn more about our fellow Glendale Kiwanians. The food was delicious – and the wine plentiful!

Before we knew it it was Sunday and time to head back north to La Crescenta. The amount of time on the road? About an hour and a half – less than half the amount of time it took us to get to Temecula on Friday afternoon.

But will I go back? Absolutely!

To find out more about the Kiwanis Club of Glendale, which meets Friday afternoons at noon, visit https://glendalekiwanis.info/.