Barger Announces LA County Contract with Pasadena Humane for Animal Care and Control Services in Targeted Regions

Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the unanimous approval by the Board of Supervisors for the Los Angeles County Dept. of Animal Care and Control to enter into a contract with Pasadena Humane to provide regional animal care services to the residents of Altadena and unincorporated La Crescenta, East Pasadena and San Pasqual.

“The proximity of Pasadena Humane to these areas will help pet owners reclaim lost pets more quickly, and facilitate drop offs for residents who find lost pets,” said Barger. “In addition, this partnership should help improve public safety responses as officers will be readily available to respond to calls regarding aggressive dogs, animal abuse or neglect, law enforcement assistance and other animal emergencies.”

Under the contract approved by the Board of Supervisors, residents in these targeted regions will continue to receive regionally uniform and localized animal care and control services 24 hours a day, seven days a week from Pasadena Humane. The LA County Dept. of Animal Care and Control’s closest animal care center is currently located in Baldwin Park – 18 miles from Altadena, 26 miles from unincorporated La Crescenta, and 14 miles from East Pasadena/San Pasqual. This distance is a burden for County residents who need essential animal and pet services such as retrieving lost pets, dealing with aggressive animals and animal emergencies. Currently, Pasadena Humane provides similar services to the adjacent cities of Arcadia, Bradbury, Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge, Monrovia, Pasadena, San Marino, Sierra Madre and South Pasadena. Its shelter is located at 361 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena.