Barger Urges Eaton Fire Survivors to Attend Workshop on Faster, Cost-Effective Rebuild Options

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is encouraging Eaton Fire survivors to attend an upcoming virtual housing recovery workshop designed to offer practical and timely guidance for those looking to rebuild their homes.

The workshop will focus on the use of mobile homes, manufactured homes and factory-built housing as viable and often more affordable and efficient options for residents recovering from wildfire damage.

“These alternative housing types offer residents a path to return home sooner while meeting modern safety and code requirements,” said Supervisor Barger. “This is an essential opportunity for Eaton Fire survivors to learn about innovative and practical solutions for rebuilding. I strongly urge all affected residents to access this helpful information. I am committed to offering resources that help my constituents rebuild as quickly as possible and stay in Altadena.”

A presentation will explain the definitions, benefits, and permitting requirements for each option, and is tailored to homeowners, designers and building professionals who are exploring rebuild strategies.

The event will be held online and will feature subject matter experts from the California Dept. of Housing and Community Development, Los Angeles County Public Works and the Los Angeles County Dept. of Regional Planning.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a live question-and-answer session with both state and county housing experts. This interactive format is intended to give participants direct access to officials who can clarify policies and address specific concerns related to rebuilding in wildfire-affected areas.

To ensure accessibility, live audio interpretation will be available in Spanish. For those unable to attend live, recordings of both the English and Spanish presentations, along with the full presentation materials, will be posted online within one week of the event at recovery.lacounty.gov/rebuilding/workshops.

Registration for the virtual workshop is now open. Participants must register in advance by visiting pwlacounty.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4xZHbwk5RFu3ruOC3SnOfQ#/registration.

For more information and updates on rebuilding and wildfire recovery resources, visit recovery.lacounty.gov.