Glendale Police Search for Victims of a Deadly Robbery Attempt

The Glendale Police Dept. is searching for two victims of a potential robbery attempt, which occurred at about 10:40 p.m. on July 7 in the 200 block of East Dryden Street in the City of Glendale. Glendale police was called to the scene after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls of gunshots heard and a man lying in the middle of the road. Upon arriving at the location, officers determined the man had sustained a single gunshot wound. Medical aid was immediately rendered; however, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Glendale police detectives were called out to the scene and immediately began investigating the incident. The preliminary investigation indicated the unidentified shooter, and his passenger, were driving a white colored SUV, when they were the victims of a possible armed robbery attempt committed by the decedent. The decedent was also found to have been in possession of a loaded firearm, which was recovered at the scene.

The shooter and his passenger fled the scene in their white colored SUV prior to being contacted by police. The Glendale Police Dept. is currently attempting to locate the outstanding individuals.

Involved parties are urged to come forward and anyone with information about this incident can contact the Glendale police robbery/homicide detectives at (818) 548-3987 or the Glendale Police Dept. at (818) 548-4911.