WEATHER WATCH

By Mary O’KEEFE

Now I know you really can’t take everything as fact that you see on social media. Whatever is stated you really need to find reputable resources to give you the facts – not alternative facts, but science-based facts. That being said, there are times when I see something on Instagram and immediately buy in and panic. That was the case when I saw that this could be the last generation to know, or see, fireflies.

I understand there are so many other species in danger and so many more issues than fireflies but I have to say this is so personal I reacted with my heart first before my brain.

I am from the midwest and sitting on the porch watching fireflies is just part of my summer memory. There are so many “Norman Rockwell” type memories I hold on to from my midwestern, small town upbringing. I know a lot of those are memories I romanticize … but fireflies are not one of them.

Several years ago, when I went to Iowa with my youngest, I got to watch her have as much fun watching fireflies, or as we call them “lightning bugs,” as I did when I was a kid.

So when I heard that my grandkids may not know this little gift of bugs that light up, I was heartbroken. Then I began to do some research.

It is true that a 2024 study in Science of the Total Environment found that the firefly populations in North America are declining. This study was compiled of about 24,000 North American surveys from Firefly Watch, a citizen science initiative. This report was also reported in Discover magazine. The survey found there could be numerous factors that could be the reason for the decline, according to the article “Are We Really the Last Generation to Enjoy Twinkling Fireflies in the Summer?” (Discover magazine, June 12, 2025).

Fireflies in North America typically live east of the Rocky Mountains and prefer wet, humid climates over dry and arid ones. According to Firefly Conservation & Research – a nonprofit that works to educate the public about fireflies – these bioluminescent insects are often found in areas with standing water and long grass. They also love wooded areas as well, as long as there is standing water for mating season, according to Discover magazine.

As you can imagine, one of the reasons for the decline deals with the fireflies’ environment and how short-term and long-term climate change is playing a role.

These little lightning bugs are also losing their habitat as construction continues into the areas they have called home.

Fireflies are very sensitive to habitat change. In Discover magazine it was pointed out that the Bethany Beach firefly in Delaware is only found in the salt marshes. Those marshes are disappearing due to beach houses and other construction. Without the salt marshes this type of firefly could disappear.

And then there is light pollution. The fireflies’ population is affected by artificial lights.

So it does not look good for these magical creatures unless humans step in to recognize our negative influence.

“[There are steps] we can take to help those numbers [of fireflies] recover. For one, we can mitigate light pollution by using dark-sky-friendly lights, we can use more environmentally friendly pesticides and preserve their habitats,” according to Discover magazine.

It does appear the population grows in areas where they are protected, so the declining numbers could be reversed.

The conclusion of scientists’ review in the Discover article was that we won’t be the last generation to see fireflies – but we may be seeing fewer and fewer of them.

And FYI, June 2025 was the seventh warmest on record for the U.S. More than 100 million people across 726 counties experienced record heat from June 22–25, according to NOAA.

In the Crescenta Valley we will see above normal heat today, Thursday, with mid to upper 90s. Our normal temperature for this time of year is 86.

Some patchy fog (the marine layer) will move in on Friday night and extend to Saturday morning. It will clear during the day with temperatures rising to about 85, then a patchy marine layer will roll in on Saturday around 11 p.m. and stay until Sunday morning at 11 a.m. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. That pattern of having the marine layer in the evening into late morning will continue through Tuesday.