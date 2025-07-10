La Cañada Flintridge to Host Town Halls with Newly Selected Electricity Provider Clean Power Alliance

The City of La Cañada Flintridge will host community town halls this summer to help residents and businesses prepare for the upcoming transition to Clean Power Alliance (CPA) as the City’s new electricity provider.

Beginning in October, La Cañada Flintridge customers will automatically receive cleaner competitively priced electricity through CPA as part of the City’s ongoing partnership with the locally controlled energy provider. Electricity will continue to be delivered by Southern California Edison (SCE) and customers will still receive a single bill from SCE. The only change will appear in the electricity generation portion of the bill where CPA’s charges will replace SCE’s generation charges at no additional cost.

To help the community learn more about this transition and their future energy choices, the City will host two informational town halls in the City Hall Council Chambers:

Tuesday, July 22 at 6 p.m . – General overview of Clean Power Alliance and the transition process

. – General overview of Clean Power Alliance and the transition process Tuesday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Detailed discussion of CPA’s program offerings and customer options

Both meetings will give community members the chance to ask questions, understand how CPA works and explore their energy options ahead of the October 2025 enrollment.

All customers will be automatically enrolled in a renewable energy tier chosen by the La Cañada Flintridge City Council. However, starting August 2025 customers will have the option to change to a different CPA energy tier or opt out and continue with SCE. CPA’s website, CleanPowerAlliance.org, will offer a user-friendly cost comparison tool at that time to help residents and businesses evaluate their options.

“Our partnership with Clean Power Alliance gives our community more control over our local energy choices,” said Mayor Michael T. Davitt. “This is an important step in supporting sustainability and ensuring reliable, affordable electricity for La Cañada Flintridge.”

For more information about the transition, upcoming town halls and future opportunities to get involved, visit LCF.ca.gov/CleanPowerAlliance.

Provided by city of LCF