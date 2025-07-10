GUSD Announces Management Changes for the 2025-26 School Year

The Glendale Unified School District is one of the largest employers in the City of Glendale, with more than 2,500 employees dedicated to the mission of serving students and families. As the third largest public school district in Los Angeles County, the teachers, support staff and administrators of the school district serve more than 25,000 students through nine preschools, 20 elementary schools, four middle schools, five high schools and four specialized schools. The Board of Education has prioritized supporting a thriving workforce to benefit student learning.

Superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson announced the following changes in district management for the 2025-2026 school year:

William Young has been selected as the assistant superintendent, Business Services, effective July 1. Young brings over two decades of experience in public education, most recently serving as deputy superintendent of Natomas Unified School District. He began his career in education in 1999 as an elementary school teacher in McFarland Unified School District where he was promoted to Principal/Director/CBO in 2004.

Beginning in 2006, Young became assistant superintendent, Business Services, in Ocean View School District. He continued to serve in this role in Orcutt Union School District and as deputy superintendent in Natomas. Young received his bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and his master’s degree in educational leadership from California State University, Bakersfield.

Shant Der-Megerdichian has been promoted to principal of Horace Mann Elementary School, effective July 1. Der-Megerdichian began his career as an elementary classroom teacher at R.D. White Elementary School in 1992, then moved to John Muir Elementary School in 2000. In 2017, he was promoted to assistant principal at Wilson Middle School. Since 2019, he has served as the assistant principal at Toll Middle School. Der-Megerdichian received his bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in education from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He also has a master’s degree in educational administration from California State University, Los Angeles.

Tiffany Hirdler has been promoted to principal of Dunsmore Elementary School, effective July 1. Hirdler began her career as a special education teacher at Crescenta Valley High School in 2003. In 2021, she was selected as a teacher specialist for the Equity, Access and Family Engagement Dept. and served at both Fremont and Valley View elementary schools. In 2022, she was promoted to assistant principal at Clark Magnet High School and has been an assistant principal at Crescenta Valley High School since 2023. Hirdler received her bachelor’s degree in elementary special education from Northern Arizona University. She has a master’s degree in elementary education from California State University, Long Beach, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from California State University, Northridge.

Rosabel Park has been promoted to principal of La Crescenta Elementary School, effective July 1. Park began her career as a classroom teacher at La Crescenta Elementary School in 1997 before moving to several teacher specialist roles beginning in 2007 including Monte Vista, Lincoln and Mountain Avenue elementary schools, as well as serving as the district teacher specialist in charge of the Gifted and Talented Program. In 2015, she was promoted to assistant principal at Verdugo Woodlands Elementary School and then to assistant principal at Rosemont Middle School in 2019.

Earlier this year, she stepped in as interim principal at Horace Mann Elementary School. Park received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her master’s degree from California State University, Northridge.

Avik Hrant Yahiayan has been promoted to assistant principal, Toll Middle School, effective July 1. Yahiayan began his career in education in 2013 as a science teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District. In 2017, he joined Glendale Unified School District as a science teacher at Clark Magnet High School where he also completed his administrative fieldwork. He was then promoted in 2021 to district science teacher specialist in the Teaching and Learning Dept. In 2022, he was promoted to assistant principal at Hoover High School.

Yahiayan received his bachelor’s degree in biology from California State University, Northridge. He received his master’s degrees in education from Pepperdine University and in educational leadership from California State University, Northridge.

Dr. Houri Keuroghlian has been promoted to assistant principal at Hoover High School, effective July 1. Dr. Keuroghlian began her career in the Glendale Unified School District as a special education teacher at Glendale High School in 2005. In 2013, she transitioned to a teacher specialist role in the Special Education Dept. Since 2015, she has served as a teacher specialist at Columbus Elementary School.

Dr. Keuroghlian received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, her master’s degree from Point Loma Nazarene University, and her doctorate in education from the University of Southern California.

Luis Guevara has been promoted to assistant principal, Roosevelt Middle School, effective July 21. Guevara began his career as a special education assistant in Glendale Unified in 2010 before transitioning in 2013 to a special education teacher role in the Burbank Unified School District. In 2016, Guevara returned to GUSD as a special education teacher and has served as a teacher specialist in the Special Education Dept. since 2021. He earned his bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University and his master’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles.

Ashley Park has been promoted to assistant principal of Rosemont Middle School, effective July 1. Park began her career as a counselor at Village Christian High School in 2013. In 2018, she served as a counselor at La Cañada High School. Since 2022, she has served as the district counselor in Educational Services in GUSD before serving as interim assistant principal at Rosemont since March of this year. Park received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her master’s degree in education science from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Narine Papazyan has been promoted to assistant principal of Crescenta Valley High School, effective July 1. Papazyan began her teaching career as a humanities and reading intervention teacher at Alliance Richard Merkin Middle School in Los Angeles before transitioning to ELD, reading intervention, and instructional coach at Westbrook Academy in Los Angeles in 2021. In 2022, she was promoted to high school assistant principal at Westbrook Academy.

Papazyan earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her master’s in education from Pepperdine University. She also completed the National Principal Academy Fellowship and received an Instructional Leadership certification from RELAY Graduate School.

Josephine Bixler has been promoted to assistant principal, Alternative Education, serving Daily High School, Jewel City, Verdugo Academy, College View and FACTS, effective July 1. Dr. Bixler began her career in the Burbank Unified School District as a social science teacher at Luther Burbank Middle School in 1998. In 2007, she was appointed assistant principal at Wilson Middle School in GUSD. In 2014, Dr. Bixler was promoted to principal of La Crescenta Elementary School.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego; her master’s from California State University, Northridge; and her doctorate in education from the University of Southern California.

Norma Llamas is presented as program supervisor of Child Development and Child Care Program, effective July 1. Llamas began her career in the Volunteers of America Head Start Program in North Hollywood as a Mental Health Program Manager in 2006. In 2017, she became a network consultant with Child360 in Los Angeles, supporting sites that provide early childhood education in Los Angeles County. She then worked as a child care partnership coach at the Child Care Resource Center in Chatsworth in 2022. In 2023, she moved into the public school system as an early childhood education supervisor at Baldwin Park Unified School District. Llamas earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University, Northridge.

