FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

July Kicks Off Busy Month

I know that many people think that Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer. To me, though, July 4th is an indicator that summer has arrived. Traditionally temperatures are a bit higher than Memorial Day weekend or even the first day of summer in June.

On Friday, July 4th, the annual Crescenta Valley Fireworks Assn. (CVFA) display drew crowds that weren’t deterred by the relocation to La Crescenta Elementary School. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to attend the show; one of our dogs is skittish when it comes to loud noises so I stayed home with her. Steve has been a member of the CVFA for years and was at La Crescenta Elementary helping to oversee this year’s display. From what I saw from my backyard, it was a beautiful show. (To learn more, read Mary O’Keefe’s story on page 3.)

On Saturday, it was off to the Hollywood Bowl to see one of my favorite movies – Jaws – with music provided by the LA Philharmonic. What a treat! The movie came out 50 years ago (ugh – my age is showing) but I had already read the book by Peter Benchley. As an aside, Jaws is the only movie that caused me to sleep with the lights on. That is saying something because even the movie The Exorcist didn’t do that!

Of course I couldn’t miss the Montrose Car Show on Sunday. The number and variety of cars and motorcycles was unbelievable! (My report on the show – including some great photos available online – is on the cover of this week’s paper!)

After grabbing lunch over at The Black Cow, Steve and I headed home for just a bit before heading to La Cañada to see Hot August Night, a tribute to Neil Diamond. Memorial Park was packed with folks ready to enjoy the music, mild temperatures and each other. We saw and greeted people we knew – it was a wonderful way to end the very busy weekend.

Looking ahead is birthday month for two family members so those celebrations give us something to look forward to. Before we know it August – and back to school – will be here … which means traffic will resume.

So enjoy it now!