This Finest Is Here!

By Mary O’KEEFE

Inside the pages of the Crescenta Valley Weekly newspaper this week you will find the results of the Finest votes. Readers submitted over 2,000 individual votes for categories ranging from medical professionals to car repairs. There were 76 categories and 51 winners; not all categories were voted on because we didn’t get valid entries.

Note that the ballots are tabulated by an outside source.

Voting began in February and continued for six weeks into April. Those who cast ballots were asked to vote for at least 10 categories.

This was a way to get a well-rounded response from the community, said Rachelle Miller, CVW office manager.

There were three methods of voting: online, USPS mail or by dropping off the ballots at the CVW offices. According to Miller, most of the ballots came in either via USPS or by people bringing them to the office.

Throughout these pages you will find those who were chosen The Finest in their categories. CVW readers have shared they use this list when they are looking for a specific business.

“It gives me a really good sense of our community and how [people] come together and are excited about sharing all of those [businesses] they think are our best kept secrets,” Miller said.

She added she is excited about the format this year. In the past there was a separate publication for the Finest; however, this year the winners are presented throughout the pages of the regular publication.