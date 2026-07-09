Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, July 11 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Veterans Host Monthly Breakfast

Local veterans host a monthly breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall on the second Saturday of the month. The breakfast is free to all local veterans and supporters, but donations are always graciously accepted. This month’s breakfast is on Saturday, July 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

GWP Releases Water Quality Report

Glendale Water & Power (GWP) recently announced that its Water Quality Report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report (CCR), is now available online at GlendaleCA.gov/WaterQualityReports. The report summarizes water quality monitoring data for calendar year 2025, informs customers about the quality of the water delivered by GWP and emphasizes the importance of protecting drinking water sources.

The Safe Drinking Water Act requires GWP to provide the CCR to all customers by July 1 each year.

For questions regarding the CCR, customers can contact Martin Manucharyan, water quality manager, at (855) 550-4497.

Concerts, Lectures and More at Mt. Wilson Observatory

A public “star party” is being held on July 11-July 12 at the Mount Wilson Observatory. Telescopes are provided by the members of the Los Angeles Astronomical Society.

No RSVP is necessary. This event is a fundraiser to support the outreach of the Mount Wilson Observatory and Los Angeles Astronomical Society. Donations are accepted at the front gate. Note: No alcohol is permitted at this event.

GWP Announces Changes

Effective July 1, the in-person customer counters for the Glendale Water & Power Dept. will be closed every Friday at 141 N. Glendale Ave., levels 2 (Customer Service Office and Cashier Payment Counter) and 4 (Water and Engineering Customer Counters).

Staff will continue to be available by phone from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Customer Service Office and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Water and Engineering Customer Service Office.

Customers are reminded that if they experience an electric or water emergency outside of regular business hours to call (855) 550-4497.