GYA Kicks Off the Summer Brush Program

The Glendale Youth Alliance (GYA) started the summer brush program with a kickoff event on July 2 at 3460 Stancrest Drive in Glendale 91208. During the event, youth received official congratulations and encouragement from city officials and executives. Youth will also demonstrate on-site how they utilize special tools to clear potentially hazardous dry vegetation under strict supervision.

GYA’s summer brush program is the original program founded alongside the GYA in 1993. The program offers paid work experience to youth ages 14-16. Often, this is their first experience with employment. During the program, youth workers perform brush clearance in public hillsides to prevent fires. The program has a significant impact on the Glendale Fire Dept.’s fire prevention efforts.

The role of the program is even more significant this year considering the devastating fires that happened in January 2025. The summer brush program will run for six weeks and host 40 participants from schools in Glendale, Burbank and Greater Los Angeles County. Youth will work a total of 160 hours and earn wages while learning the fundamental work skills needed to succeed in the workforce. They also learn the value of a dollar and contribute to a positive summer experience.

The programs of the Glendale Youth Alliance are designed to build civic values in local youth and to provide a foundation for developing job skills to become productive participants of the workforce. The GYA serves youth who live in Glendale, Burbank, La Cañada-Flintridge, and the greater Los Angeles County.