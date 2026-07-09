FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Booms Heard Throughout the Valley

I was a little nervous about fireworks on Saturday and how our two German Shepherds would react to the “booms” that had already started to be heard in the Crescenta Valley.

I love fireworks. I love heading down to Crescenta Valley High School to see the display that the CV Fireworks Assn. spearheads. (Of course, being that my husband Steve is on the organizing committee doesn’t hurt my enthusiasm.) But after reading the column “Before the Boom: What Every Pet Owner Should Know About July 4th” by our newest columnist Dr. Laurie Kelban, I was concerned that “the girls” (we refer to the dogs as “the girls”) would be agitated when hearing fireworks go off.

Turns out my worries were all for nothing.

The girls were absolutely fine when I got home – though before I left I did secure them in the house; I didn’t want either one to run off.

A quick run down of July 4: Steve traveled back and forth between our house and the school until about 3 p.m. I got down to the school around 6:15 p.m. The Mary Dyer Band came on at 6:30 p.m. (As an aside, the band is so good! The Mary Dyer Band is a cover band and play all of the songs I’m familiar with.) Finally, around 9 o’clock the fireworks began. They were coordinated to patriotic music, too!

Overseeing the fireworks is truly a magnificent feat; kudos to Robert “Hutch” Hutchins, the special effects supervisor and lead pyrotechnic operator who has undertaken the job for the last several years. Not only is he talented, he is reliable – something that can be lacking in some professionals. He and his crew spent hours setting up the cannons that held the fireworks. (If you go online to www.cvweekly.com/NEWS you’ll see some of Sean Doorly’s photos of the cannons.)

If you love fireworks and the CV community, pencil in Crescenta Valley High School for an unbelievable Fourth of July show next year – you won’t be sorry!

Take a minute to donate – go to cvfireworks.com and click on the Donate Now button.