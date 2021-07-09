Historic Verdugo Hills Cemetery Restoration & Renewal Project 2021–2022

Next Volunteer Day is this Saturday, July 10 from 9 am – 3 pm!

The front side of the mausoleum has new travertine installed!

For nearly 50 years now the mausoleum has been in a state of disrepair. Now it’s beginning to look like new.

This past month the Gold Coast Treasure Hunters descended on the cemetery grounds with metal detectors in hand. In regard to treasure, they uncovered a 1911 penny atop of Pioneer Hill. The true treasure was the uncovering of four new headstones buried nearly eight inches below the ground. While these individuals do appear in the burial records their headstones were thought lost.