Two Bodies Found in Vehicle Wreckage on the Crest

By Mary O’KEEFE

Two bodies were found inside a vehicle that crashed over the side of Angeles Crest Highway around mile mark 71.5. The two have been reported as missing teens Sophie Edwards and Ethan Manzano, although the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has yet to identify the bodies.

The two 19 year olds were reported missing on July 2. They had been missing since July 1 at 1:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Detective Matthew Pereda.

The two had apparently let someone know they were taking the Crest to visit friends. LASD personnel and the Montrose Search and Rescue team searched the area along with the couple’s family members and volunteers.

A volunteer using a drone found the vehicle wreckage.

“The mountain [Crest Highway] is treacherous,” Pereda said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.