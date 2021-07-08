Stop the Recall Rally Held

Members of the community demonstrated against the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom recently at the corners of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard. Those at the corners were against the recall because of the money it will cost the state to hold the recall election – reports have an estimate of $215 million, according to the states finance department.

Protestors understand that some may not agree with Newsom but thought the best way to object was during the scheduled election for governor. The recall election has been scheduled for Sept. 14, 14 months earlier than the regularly scheduled election.

Photos by Mary O’KEEFE