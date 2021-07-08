Senator Portantino Garners $1 Million for Unique Mental Health and Drug Intervention Program

Senator Anthony J. Portantino announced this week that his $1 million budget request for the City of Glendale Police Dept.’s mental health and drug intervention pilot program was approved by the Legislature.

“This pilot program will allow for creative alternatives and offer better tools to deal with mental health and substance abuse issues,” stated Portantino. “By diverting people experiencing drug abuse or mental health crises away from incarceration and into treatment programs, California will save the money we would otherwise spend incarcerating these individuals. Creating a drug intervention and mental health treatment pilot program will help law enforcement deal with issues they have long struggled with.”

Currently, the Glendale Police Dept. has just one mental health clinician assigned to the department who works with an officer in a co-response model for mental health issues. The newly approved funds will allow the department to run a multiple year project to expand its mental health outreach and incorporate addressing substance abuse as part of the role of law enforcement. It will cover the costs of the program for three to five years.

Although the appropriation is specifically for Glendale’s pilot program, the initiative will have statewide implications and benefits. The data and efficacy of the program will be shared with the California Police Chief’s Association, policy makers, and other drug treatment stakeholders for the potential expansion of the program.

“The Glendale Police Department is excited to receive this funding,” stated Glendale Chief of Police Carl Povilaitis. “Our officers encounter people with addiction and mental health related issues on a daily basis, and those numbers have been increasing. We are always looking for ways to resolve issues in the long-term, and this funding represents an opportunity to do just that. Addressing underlying addiction and mental health issues, and providing additional services in these areas, will not only help the individuals needing assistance but also promote a safe and healthy community overall. We thank Senator Portantino and the State for helping us create this pilot program in Glendale.”