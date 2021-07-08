Schiff Secures $20 Million in Funding for Local Priorities in House Transportation and Infrastructure Investment Bill

This week, Rep. Adam Schiff voted in support of the INVEST in America Act, which includes nearly $20 million for local priorities shared across seven projects from Glendale to West Hollywood.

“Every day, I’ll continue fighting to make sure that California and our community receive the resources they need to thrive and invest in the future,” said Schiff. “The House passage of the INVEST in America Act is a critical step toward enhancing the safety, sustainability, and quality of life across our community. This year has shown us that infrastructure is about so much more than just roads and bridges, and must include investing in the American people and the communities where they live and work. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to swiftly pass this bill, so we can revitalize our economy and ensure we are ready for the future.”

Schiff advocated to ensure Los Angeles transportation and infrastructure saw significant funding support in the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure legislation. The bill, which now awaits a vote in the Senate, includes the following local funding priorities, which were requested by communities across the district:

$500,000 for the 5 & 134 Freeway Electric Vehicle DC Fast Charging Network (City of Burbank) to expand the installation of electric vehicle charging stations along the I-5 & SR-134 Freeway corridors.

$2 million for the Olive/Magnolia Bridge Safety Barrier Rail Project (City of Burbank) to modernize barriers and pedestrian railings for safety purposes.

$2.08 million for the Broadway Rehabilitation Project (City of Glendale) to make safety improves for all modes of transportation.

$2.4 million for a Community Beautification Project (City of Glendale) to facilitate road, sidewalk, and driveway repairs and install shared roadway bicycle markings.

$3 million for the Beverly and Robertson Boulevards Complete Street Improvements (City of West Hollywood) to modernize roadways and make pedestrian safety improvements.

$4.8 million for the Flint Canyon Trail Repair/Restoration (City of La Cañada Flintridge) to create a permanent stabilization solution for erosion.

$4.9 million for Melrose Avenue Complete Street Improvements (City of West Hollywood) to modernize roadways and make pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements.

The full text of H.R. 3684 can be found at https://tinyurl.com/59pmhn7r. The full descriptions of community projects Schiff requested can be found at https://schiff.house.gov/transpo_funding.