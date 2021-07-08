Public Hearing Planned

The City of Glendale is having a public hearing regarding development of 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta/Glendale. The hearing is being held virtually today, Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. It can be viewed on Charter Cable channel 6 or online at https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/management-services/gtv6/live-video-stream. Those who would like to make comments or ask questions during the meeting can call in (818) 937-8100. Written comments can be submitted beforehand to Roger Kiesel at rkiesel@glendaleca.gov.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be trimming back spring growth around the trails and working on fire hazard reduction on some of the slopes.

Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com. Please wear sturdy shoes to walk the trail.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Off-ramp Cleanup

The monthly cleanup of the La Crescenta Avenue 210 freeway off-ramp is Saturday, July 8. Volunteers meet at the 2700 block of Altura Avenue at 8:10 a.m. for instructions, safety vests and tools.

County Updates Mask Mandate for

The Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health has updated their guidelines for mask wearing in K-12 schools and summer camps.

Masks are no longer required outdoors for children or adults, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks continue to be required for all children and adults while indoors , regardless of vaccination status.

, regardless of vaccination status. Based on this new guidance, students, teachers, staff, and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks at Glendale Unified school and district facilities while outdoors, effective Tuesday, July 6. Masks will still be required indoors at all school and district facilities.

As summer expanded learning programs are completed and plans are made regarding the start of school in August, Glendale Unified will continue to follow all health and safety guidelines from the LA County Dept. of Public Health.

July Doc Talk Lecture

USC-Verdugo Hills Hospital, in partnership with the YMCA of the Foothills, presents the free Virtual Doc Talks on the topic of “The Importance of a Well Woman Exam.” It takes place virtually on Wednesday, July 14 from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The lecture will be presented by Brittney Alyce Johnson, MD, assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

For more information and register, visit uscvhh.org/doc-talks or call (818) 952-2228.

Summer Beach Bus Returns to the Foothills

Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the City of La Cañada are rolling out the summer beach bus. The dedicated buses will travel weekly from local stops to Santa Monica Beach. There is a nominal fee.