Crime Blotter

July 2

2500 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a church was vandalized by someone who threw rocks through several windows. The rocks damaged not only windows but also computer equipment inside the rooms. Video surveillance revealed a young male with a thin build throwing several rocks at the windows. The suspect is thought to be between 16 and 20 years of age. After breaking several windows he walked westbound toward Foothill Boulevard and out of view.

The vandalism occurred at 3:54 a.m.

July 1

4300 block of Bel Air Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the front driver’s window was smashed and items were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

4200 block of Woodleigh Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle between 3 p.m. on July 1 and 9 a.m. on July 2.

June 30

1400 block of Descanso Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, private information was stolen from a vehicle between 2:30 p.m. on June 30 and 9 a.m. on July 1.

2100 block of Lyans Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the posts that held a sign for a real estate developer were cut and the sign was placed on the ground. The owner reported the sign had been removed from the holes and laid flat on the ground twice before so he had the current sign put deeper into the ground.

The posts were cut between 5 p.m. on June 30 and 7:30 a.m. on July 1.