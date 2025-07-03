CV Weekly Offices Closed for Holiday Observance

The offices of the CV Weekly (3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206) will be closed on Friday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

CV Fireworks Tickets Available

Tickets to the July 4 Independence Day fireworks display are on sale. Pre-sale tickets are $9; day of are $10. Children 7 and under are free. Pre-sale tickets are available at Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd.; J’s Maids & Maintenance, 3550 Foothill Blvd.; CV Weekly Newspaper/CV Chamber of Commerce, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206; CV Insurance, 3156 Foothill Blvd.

The day includes inflatables, beverages, food trucks, live music, and fireworks! (Inflatables and food sold separately.)

For more information, call (818) 275-4959 or visit info@cvfireworks.com.

www.CVFireworks.com

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day and Open Gate Day

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, July 5. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

Then the community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, July 12 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers, led by Frank Colcord, will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

City of Glendale Shows Increase in Homelessness

The 2025 annual Homeless Point-in-Time (PIT) Count revealed a 13% increase in homelessness in Glendale compared to the previous year.

In Glendale, the homeless point-in-time count revealed a total of 110 individuals and families residing in interim housing programs, a 16% increase from 2024. The unsheltered population increased by 9% to 87 people. Families with children continue to be the predominant group in emergency shelters while single adults constitute the majority of the unsheltered population.

In 2024, the City published its Homeless Action Plan, which aims to achieve “functional zero” homelessness in the next three years ensuring that, at any given time, the number of individuals experiencing homelessness does not surpass the community’s demonstrated capacity to house them within a short period of time.

On Feb. 19, the City of Glendale’s Continuum of Care, in collaboration with nearly 50 volunteers, local service providers and community organizations, conducted the annual Homeless PIT Count. The Continuum had the support of the Glendale Police Dept. and the City of Glendale Information Services Dept., which developed an online survey to collect data from those experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Data from those in local congregate shelters and transitional housing programs were also included as part of the count.

A comprehensive report will be released in the coming month highlighting key trends in homelessness throughout the city.

Beyond the Box Application Now Open

Applications are being accepted through July 25 at 5 p.m. for Beyond the Box. The theme for this year is Celebrating Glendale. Applicants are encouraged to develop a design focusing on what makes Glendale special.

The Arts and Culture Commission (ACC) will fund $750 per utility box design rendering only. The ACC will select artwork for five utility boxes. Selected finalists will submit a final design rendering to be printed onto a vinyl wrap which will cover the exterior of a utility box. Artists will not be printing or installing the vinyl wraps.

Beyond the Box is open to all local and regional artists. Artists may apply as an individual artist or as a group. City of Glendale employees are not eligible to apply.

Beyond the Box is supported by the City of Glendale and the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

To learn more visit https://tinyurl.com/3bbpj5vw.