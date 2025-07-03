FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Interesting Times

I was watching a seminar on Hello Alice, a business site that provides funding and programs for small businesses (like CV Weekly). I thought it interesting that Hello Alice gives so much attention to social media and podcasters.

I always wonder how people get others to listen to their podcast. I occasionally hear podcasts advertised on the radio but CV Weekly doesn’t have any podcasts advertising in the paper. Perhaps our readership doesn’t appeal to them…

I always think of podcasts as providing niche information; for example, if I’m interested in spooky stories, I can look for a podcast that specializes in that. But one thing that has driven me crazy regarding podcasts is the number of ads that are embedded in them.

I understand the need for advertising; owning a newspaper I live for my advertisers and for my subscribers. But why would I want to listen to something that is not only inundated with ads but usually those ads are not done well?

And social media – you probably know my thoughts on that. Anyone can write anything on social media. There’s no vetting of the information written – many times it’s just an observance that a person writes. Sometimes that observance provokes others to comment and (frighteningly) act. I mean, to act based on something that someone wrote on social media? How scary is that? And given how volatile things are in our society right now the last thing I would do is act on something I read online. Note to social media proponents: put a directive in your post that tells readers how to get more information (call a hotline, for example) that provides detailed (and accurate) information.

__________________________

I headed north to my “happy place” last weekend: Cambria. I had to pick up my wine, after all. I’m embarrassed to say that I am a member of not one, not two, not even three but four wineries!

Harmony Cellars was the first winery I joined. It wasn’t overly expensive and on Friday night I listened to the Noach Tangeras Band that was performing. It was a lively band and the female singer was reminiscent of Janis Joplin. What a great way to end the night!

I am also a member of Niner, where I stopped for lunch on my way in on Friday. On Saturday I headed to Opolo to pick up wine and meet with a new friend.

I met Laura a couple of months ago when I went to Opolo for a “pick up” party. I texted her to say I was coming up again and would she like to meet me? We had a fabulous time just chatting.

On my way out of town on Sunday I stopped by Hearst Ranch Winery in San Simeon. I enjoyed a wine tasting near overlooking the beach below. To me it was magical – and I’m already thinking of when I can head back!