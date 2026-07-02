New Council Sworn In

By Julie BUTCHER

On Tuesday night, the Glendale City Council meeting had two parts. At 6 p.m., the council took up a bit of routine business but only met until 7:45 p.m.

Glendale’s city charter specifically requires that the City hold its “organizational meeting” at 8 p.m. This is the meeting at which newly elected and re-elected members of the City council, as well as the clerk and treasurer, take the oath of office, and a new council is seated following the certification of the most recent elections by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

First, City manager Roubik Golanian announced changes to the hours that in-person City services will be available at the City’s public counters. Starting in July, hours on Friday will be online and by phone only.

“This reduces operating costs while maintaining convenient access to City services, unlike other agencies that close entirely on Fridays,” he explained.

Mayor Ardy Kassakhian announced a free Fourth of July pool party on Saturday, July 4 from 12:45 to 5 p.m. at the Pacific Community Pool and Splash Pad, 509 S. Pacific Ave. The first 100 participants will win free tickets to Saturday night’s Crescenta Valley Fireworks show [tickets still available at https://www.cvfireworks.com/].

On Sunday, July 5 the public is invited to the 2026 Montrose Car Show (https://shopmontrose.com/montrose-car-show/) which Mayor Kassakhian described as “a throwback to days past; there will be cool cars and car collectors out.”

A complete list of Fourth of July events happening in Glendale can be found at https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/office-of-the-city-manager/july-4-events.

Glendalian Herbert Molano addressed the council during public comments to continue his advocacy for the Charter Review Committee, which next meets on Thursday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Municipal Services Building, Room 105, to recommend an independent Audit Commission to oversee the city’s finances and contracts. Molano pointed out that the city budget is $1.28 billion and that only three of 91 contracts for more than $1 million have been audited and that of the three auditing positions budgeted only one is filled.

“A commission that is accountable to the public is on the Charter Review Committee’s agenda and is one of the most impactful things we can create for the City of Glendale to ensure the City is providing judicious accountability for the way it spends our money,” Molano urged.

At 7:45 p.m. the council reconvened for the formality of installing a new council.

“Every election is a reaffirmation of something extraordinary. In this country, in a democracy, authority is not passed from one person to another through force but through a freely expressed will of the people. And this peaceful transition of responsibility is one of our nation’s greatest traditions and one we should never take for granted,” said Mayor Kassakhian beginning the swearing-in ceremony.

The mayor addressed candidates who did not win.

“Putting yourself before the voters takes courage and running for office is never easy,” he said. “Every candidate who steps forward helps keep our democracy vibrant and helps renew the faith we have in our democratic institutions. Public service doesn’t begin or end on Election Day and I hope each of you will continue finding ways to serve our community.

“Disagreement is healthy. It’s part of being a democracy. Personal attacks – questioning each other’s motives and treating neighbors as enemies – is not,” Mayor Kassakhian emphasized.

Councilmember Ara Najarian was invited to make final comments honoring his years of public service.

“Farewell, Glendale,” Najarian said before recounting when he first took his seat on the council 21 years ago “with a lot of energy, a few ideas and a very clear commitment to work every single day for this City that shaped me, as an attorney, as a father, as a public servant.”

“Tonight, two decades later, I’m here to say thank you for the trust, thank you for the criticism that made me better, and thank you for allowing me to serve,” he said. “Public service done right is an act of responsibility, not of self-importance.”

He then noted he is Glendale’s longest serving council member, elected five times as the City’s mayor. His focus has been on prudent financial management; smart development; better transportation and public safety.

“Glendale can grow without losing what makes it special,” he said.

The work of the City extends beyond its boundaries, Najarian said, highlighting his years of service on the Metro and Metrolink boards and the “dozens of Metrolink trains that pass through our transit center; I wanted to make sure that regional decisions about transportation and air travel and mobility reflect the interests of Glendale residents, a chance to make certain Glendale’s voice, its people, its needs, its priorities were present when decisions were being made.”

Najarian offered some parting advice to his colleagues: Keep your personal business and financial interests and relationships separate from the public’s business.

“Your integrity is your most valuable asset,” he said. “Once it’s questioned, it’s difficult to restore.”

Second, Najarian cautioned, “Do not feel compelled to share every meeting – every donut – on social media. The most meaningful work often happens quietly, away from the spotlight.”

“Spend more time listening than speaking. You don’t know it all,” he said. “No one does. Every resident has a story. Every colleague has something to contribute and the best decisions are usually made after everyone has been heard. Don’t be afraid to make a decision.”

And finally, Najarian warned that “winning an election is an honor, not necessarily a mandate.”

“Every generation of councilmembers inherits a city built by those who came before. Some things should change. Many things should not. Progress should be thoughtful, measured and rooted in what made Glendale one of the finest cities in California,” he said. “Respect our history and govern with humility. Remember that this office belongs to the people, not to the person who temporarily occupies it.”

Councilmember Najarian handed out $20 commemorative World Cup Metro TAP cards as he left the council chambers.

After the new and re-elected officials were sworn in, the mayor invited each to speak.

Newly re-elected Councilmember Elen Asatryan said, “When I first ran for office, I spoke often about making City Hall work for everyday people and for our small businesses. It wasn’t simply a campaign message; it was – and continues to be – the guiding principle behind every decision I make.

“Government should remove barriers, meet people where they’re at and work for everyone, not just for the people who know someone or understand how to navigate the system.”

Councilmember Asatryan added, “Every girl, every woman watching: Do it; it’s worth it. And while you’re at it, never shrink yourself to fit in someone else’s comfort zone. Never confuse being underestimated with being incapable. Stand by your principles even when it costs you everything. Challenge the status quo. Lead with integrity. Lead with integrity.”

“Wow! We did it!” exclaimed newly inaugurated Councilmember Alek Bartrosouf. “I am honored and grateful to the voters of Glendale who bestowed their trust in me.”

Bartrosouf thanked his husband Alex who “makes me look good, who made me eat between campaign events and canvasing. For the last 20 years, he’s been my solid rock and foundation.”

Councilmember Bartrosouf thanked his family and in-laws and the hundreds of volunteers who supported his campaign.

“It wasn’t about ‘Alek’ or ‘Alek’s campaign,’” he said. “They got up off their couches for Glendale. They understood the assignment, what it takes to fight for your city, to help shape its future and vision, to come together with your neighbors.”

Councilmember Bartrosouf has spent his entire life in Glendale, growing up in south Glendale, attending Glendale’s public schools. He earned degrees in psychology and urban planning and has worked as a transportation planner for more than 10 years.

He started the community garden on Monterey Road at the age of 22 and first became a city commissioner at the age of 26, “a long time ago,” he joked, having served three terms on the city’s Transportation and Parking Commission and on the Sustainability Commission.

Explaining it as “my small way of giving back to the city that has given me so much,” Bartrosouf anticipated that the next four years will be “humbling. I have a lot to learn.”

He intends to approach the work with an open mind, an open door, and “a willingness to listen as we contend with real issues in our City.”

“As anyone who knows me would agree, I’m far better at listening,” he said. “That said, I’m here to get things done.

“I want to see significant progress addressing traffic safety in Glendale because we have a long way to go. We need diversity in our transportation options. This means safer streets to encourage walking and biking and providing meaningful and reliable transit service that is attractive and appealing for people to get around.

“I want to work together to make housing more accessible for people in my generation and younger, people who grew up here and want to stay in Glendale.”

Bartrosouf said he wants to work to make the permitting process more “people-friendly,” to ensure that “we’re ready for the next natural or man-made disaster” and to “double down on our commitment to sustainability.”

“We must ensure our City is adapting for the future we know is coming: hotter days, greater fire risk and transitioning to clean energy.

“It’s not a glamorous time to become a new councilmember. The City faces a structural budget deficit. Costs are going up and we’re contending with economic issues often beyond our control, all while struggling to meet the expectations of Glendale residents to provide quality services and keep our City safe. This is challenging.”

Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian welcomed his new council colleague warmly, sharing newly elected Councilmember Bartrosouf’s interest in building a Glendale “where our children can afford to stay, if they choose.”

Gharpetian also celebrated the increase in voter turnout for this election, nearly 40%, up 3.6 % since the last election.

“We are five different people up here, and that is the beauty of it,” Gharpetian commented on the election results.

Councilmember Dan Brotman, re-elected a third time, ended his remarks saying, “We have a lot of work to do so let’s get to it!”

The council will meet next on Tuesday, July 14.