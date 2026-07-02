CV Weekly Shortened Hours

The office of the CV Weekly will close tomorrow, July 3, at noon.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, July 4. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Fourth of July Parade: Updated Info

The Rotary Club’s Fourth of July Parade in Tujunga announced that American Legion 377 member and veteran Paul Pangburn is this year’s grand marshal.

Donations are still being sought. Checks can be mailed to Sunland-Tujunga Rotary Club, PO Box 366, Sunland, CA 91041.

The Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Summitrose Street and feed onto Foothill Boulevard.

Fireworks Tickets Available

Tickets to the CV Fireworks display at Crescenta Valley High School are $9 (pre-sale) and available at the office of CV Weekly (3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, La Crescenta 91214), J’s Maids & Maintenance, (3550 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214), Bob Smith Toyota (3333 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214) and CV Insurance (3156 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214).

Gates open at 4 p.m.

Concerts, Lectures and More at Mt. Wilson Observatory

On Sunday afternoon, the public is invited to Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome. On July 5, the Brass Quintet will be performing Bernstein’s “Suite from West Side Story” and more…

On trumpets are Dan Rosenboom & Rob Schear, Laura Brenes on horn, Alex Iles on trombone and Doug Tornquist on tuba.

Performances are at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Note: Access to the dome performance level is via a 53-step staircase. There is no ADA-compliant access. No children under 6.

Tickets are $65 each.

Friedman’s Bill Heads to Senate

On Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed Congresswoman Laura Friedman’s legislation to designate the United States Postal Service facility on San Fernando Road in Glendale as the “Paul Ignatius Post Office.” The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is led by Senator Schiff.

The legislation brought together Democrats and Republicans from the California Delegation. Friedman urged the Senate to take up and pass the bill without delay so the designation can be signed into law.