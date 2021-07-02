Keeping Pets Safe and Protected this Independence Day

With the Fourth of July approaching, the Los Angeles County Dept. of Animal Care and Control (DACC) reminds pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.

To ensure the safety of pets, here are a few tips:

• Make sure pets have a collar and tags with the owner’s personal information. Include a phone number where you can be reached.

• Get your pet microchipped and make sure you register your pet with the company. Do not take your pets with you when going to see fireworks displays. The noise and other activities at these events can easily frighten and overwhelm your dog or cat.

• Keep pets indoors in a cool, comfortable place with some “white noise” distraction.

• Your pets may want to hide; allow them access to a room away from windows.

• If your dog is outside, make sure all gates are closed and locked and fencing is secure. Your dog may try to escape if they become startled.

• If you are leaving town for the weekend and cannot take your pets with you, make sure you leave them with someone who will be cautious and keep them secure during the Fourth of July celebrations.

• Talk to your veterinarian if you feel your pet may need additional support through medications.

“Independence Day is a time of celebration for humans but not for animals. Fireworks can terrify our beloved pets, and they may become injured or lost as a result. Please make sure your pets are safe and properly identified in case they flee, and keep a close eye on your pets to monitor their behavior and stress level” says DACC Director Marcia Mayeda.

If your pet does get out of the yard or is lost, post flyers in your neighborhood and on social media sites including Nextdoor, Ring, and Facebook and check the websites of all nearby shelters. For more information about what to do if your pet is lost, including customizable, downloadable flyer templates, please visit our website at https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/if-you-lost-your-pet/.