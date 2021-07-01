Weather in the Foothills

“It’s a grave error to assume that ice cream consumption requires hot weather.” ~ Anne Fadiman, American essayist

In past years, there was no guarantee of warm, clear weather on the 4th of July. Early morning fog often lingered until noon and later – sometimes even into the evening hours. Nowadays it’s just plain ole hot. Most of us in the Southwest find relief with air conditioning, unlike those suffering from the unprecedented heatwave in the Northwest. What about those long ago days before folks even dreamed of man-made cold air? History reveals a common hot weather comestible, one enjoyed cross-culturally and dating back thousands of years. As you may have guessed it’s ice cream.

For most Americans, ice cream conjures up memories of warm summer days. It goes beyond U.S. shores. In India, there’s kulfi. In Italy, gelato. In Japan, mochi. This sweet stuff gets around! So where exactly did it come from?

There are several myths about the origin of ice cream. Tang Dynasty Emperors (618-907 AD) possibly were the first to eat a confection made from goat or buffalo milk. Some say Marco Polo brought it back from his 11th Century travels to China. No mention is made as to how he kept it from melting. Biblical passages refer to King Solomon partaking in iced drinks during harvest season. Alexander the Great of ancient Greece indulged in icy drinks flavored with nectar, honey or wine. Ice was collected from nearby mountains and kept in ice houses – deep pits covered with straw. In medieval times, Arabs drank sharbat – a chilled drink flavored with cherry, pomegranate or quince. European aristocracy followed suit, as did Italians with the French following suit shortly after.

The first ice cream parlor opened in New York in 1790, the same year George Washington spent $200 to satisfy his craving. His Mt. Vernon home included several ice cream pots made from tin and pewter. Thomas Jefferson had several ice houses, which held 62 wagonloads of ice and copious amounts of ice cream. Even the Lincolns had a taste for the cold stuff. Mary Todd held strawberry parties to celebrate berry season. Strawberries, cake and ice cream were served.

With the 1800s came ice cream sodas. Restricted (not sure why) on Sundays; the ice cream sundae was created. By the 1900s ice cream’s popularity made it an American symbol; so much so that during WWII Mussolini banned it in Italy. Serving ice cream to the troops, the U.S. Armed Forces became the world’s largest ice cream consumers. What’s more American than apple pie? Adding a scoop of ice cream!

Ice cream weather continues with above normal temperatures. Onshore winds and monsoonal moisture are joining the 4th of July forecast.

Happy Birthday, America!