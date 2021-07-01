CV Weekly Office Closes for Holiday

The CV Weekly office at 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, La Crescenta will be closed on Monday, July 5 for Independence Day.

Conservation Urged by FMWD

For the last two hydrological years, California have been experiencing dry weather with below average precipitation. The Northern Sierra snowpack is at 72% of normal condition and reservoirs throughout the state have been receiving lower than expected run-off. As a result of the current conditions, the California Dept. of Water Resources reduced the State Water Project allocation from 10% to 5%.

In order to reduce the impact of dry years and plan for the future, Foothill Municipal Water District (FMWD) is asking customers in the District’s service area to practice water use efficiency by following the guidelines set forth in FMWD’s Water Shortage Contingency Stage 1. These can be found at the FMWD website and also at www.cvweekly.com/NEWS.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday, morning, July 3. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Public Hearing Planned

The City of Glendale is having a public hearing regarding development of 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta/Glendale. The hearing is being held virtually on Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. It can be viewed on Charter Cable channel 6 or online at https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/management-services/gtv6/live-video-stream. Those who would like to make comments or ask questions during the meeting can call in (818) 937-8100. Written comments can be submitted beforehand to Roger Kiesel at rkiesel@glendaleca.gov.

Glendale Community College

Glendale Community College has become a partner in the Pulitzer Center Campus Consortium. Starting in the fall semester, the Pulitzer Center will work with the journalism and history departments at GCC to facilitate an educational program to support students reporting specifically on gender issues. GCC is the only community college in the State of California offering this opportunity to students, and is one of the only campuses nationwide that will be focusing on reporting on gender.

The program will be coordinated by GCC history instructor Michelle Stonis and journalism instructor Dr. Reut Cohen Schorr.

The Pulitzer Center will bring award-winning journalists to campus for public programs. The Pulitzer Center will offer a reporting fellowship to one outstanding student who can report on any topic involving gender from a location of their choice. As a Campus Consortium partner, GCC students will have the benefit of professional development opportunities and mentorship from seasoned journalists.

The Campus Consortium is a network of partnerships between the Pulitzer Center and colleges and universities to engage with students and faculty on critical global issues.

For information on the program and how to enroll contact the GCC Social Sciences Division at socialsciences@glendale.edu.