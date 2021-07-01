On-Going Stage 1 Water Shortage

For the last two hydrological years, California have been experiencing dry weather with below average precipitation. The Northern Sierra snowpack is at 72% of normal condition and reservoirs throughout the State have been receiving lower than expected run-off. As a result of the current conditions, the California Department of Water Resources reduced the State Water Project allocation from 10% to 5%.

In order to reduce the impact of dry years and plan for the future, Foothill Municipal Water District (FMWD) is asking customers in the District’s service area to practice water use efficiency by following the guidelines set forth in FMWD’s Water Shortage Contingency Stage 1. Below are some of the practices you can implement.

Leaks: Customers should conserve water supplied by the District by the prevention and elimination of all waste of leakage of water.

Runoff Elimination: No irrigation of new or existing parks, median strips, landscaped public areas or landscaped areas, lawns, or gardens surrounding single-family homes, condominiums, townhouses, apartments, and industrial parks should occur in such a way as to waste water.

Limit on Watering Duration: Watering or irrigating of lawn, landscape or other vegetated area with potable water using a landscape irrigation system or a watering device not continuously attended should be limited to no more than ten (10) minutes watering per day per station.

Outdoor Water Use: Irrigation of turf and ornamental landscapes should not occur during and 48 hours following measurable precipitation.

Washing Down Hard or Paved Surfaces: Washing down hard or paved surfaces should not occur except when necessary to alleviate safety or sanitary hazards, and then only by use of a hand-held bucket or similar container, a hand-held hose equipped with a positive self-closing water shut-off device.

Limits on Washing Vehicles: Using water to wash or clean a vehicle, whether motorized or not, should not occur except by use of a hand-held bucket or similar container or a hand-held hose equipped with a positive self-closing water shut-off nozzle or device.

Drinking Water Served Upon Request Only: Eating or drinking establishments, including but not limited to a restaurant, hotel, cafe, cafeteria, bar, or other public place where food or drinks are sold, served, or offered for sale, should not provide drinking water to any person unless expressly requested.

“Metropolitan Water District has done a tremendous job of storing water for these dry years so that we are not in the same hardship as our neighbors. But it is important that we conserve water to help other areas of the State which are facing severe water shortages,” said Richard Atwater, FMWD board president and MWD representative.

Visit BeWaterWise.com and FMWD.com for water conservation rebates.

Foothill Municipal Water District provides imported water to Crescenta Valley Water District, La Cañada Irrigation District, Liberty Utilities (formerly Mesa Crest Water Company), Valley Water Company, Lincoln Avenue Water Company, Las Flores Water Company and Rubio Cañon Land & Water Association. Kinneloa Irrigation District, another retail agency, takes no water from Foothill.