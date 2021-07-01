From the Desk of the Publisher

Defecate Etiquette – Part 2

A couple of years ago I wrote a column regarding the proper etiquette when dogs defecate during a walk. The advice shared, including always picking up after your pooch, was invaluable and I appreciate those who took the time to offer their advice.

I now have another question I’d like some help with.

I typically walk my dogs early in the morning, before work. Usually I take one at a time because they have different attitudes when seeing another dog being walked. One generally couldn’t care less and barely lifts his head when another dog passes by. Our German shepherd, though, thinks every other animal either wants to play with her or is going to attack us. Consequently, if I see another dog being walked, I’ll either redirect her attention or dawdle next to a parked vehicle so her view of the other dog is blocked. This usually works and allows me to continue our walk with a minimum of aggravation.

Circling back to my column of a few years ago, I understand and agree with the directive to always pick up after your pooch ; not doing so is disgusting at the least. But as a follow up I pose this question: What do you do with the filled doggie bag?

I don’t like to hold onto the bag; I find it gross, though I’ve done it. Recently I’ve come to the decision that it’s okay to throw the used bag into a neighborhood trashcan. I do have some rules, though; the trashcan must be on the curb or street. This is especially helpful when I have a bag to dispose of on trash pickup day; there are trashcans aplenty. I wouldn’t consider entering someone’s property (usually the driveway) to get to a trashcan even if that means I have to carry the bag with me all the way home. I just think that going onto someone’s property, even to just get to a trashcan, is out of line. But I don’t think that it is wrong to access a trashcan that is on the curb or street and opening up the lid to drop in a used bag.

Am I wrong?

I asked my best friend Amy what her thoughts were on the subject and, after pondering the situation for a minute or two, she said that she a) agreed that going onto someone’s property was inappropriate no matter the circumstance and b) thought that depositing the used doggie bag inside a trashcan that was already filled with debris was fine. She, however, thought that depositing a bag into an empty trashcan was inappropriate. In other words, if the trashcan had been christened with other trash and was on the curb or street, that was okay; if the trash collector had come by and the can was empty, then I should keep moving.

So I’m curious; what is the proper etiquette when dealing with a dog’s poop?

As CV Weekly prepares for its annual Pet Appreciation issue next week, I hope to gather your opinions so I can share them in next week’s paper.