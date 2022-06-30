Fireworks Display

The CV July 4th fireworks show kicks off on Monday at the track at CV High School where ticket buyers can enjoy live music, inflatables and more culminating at dusk with a professional fireworks display.

Presale tickets for the fireworks display are on sale now; presale adult tickets are $9 per ticket; children 7 years and younger are free. Presale tickets can be purchased at J’s Maintenance, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd., CV Insurance, 3156 Foothill Blvd., the CV Chamber office, 3131 Foothill Blvd. ‘D’ and the offices of CV Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave., Ste. 206.

On the day of the event, tickets can be purchased for $10 per ticket; there is no charge for children 7 years and younger.

To learn more, visit www.cvweekly.com/NEWS.

Keep Up-To-Date Info On Environmental Legislation

Join the Sierra Club’s Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group for a program scheduled for Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m. to learn about environmental legislation being considered in the California Assembly this session. Alondra Lopez, deputy to Assemblymember Laura Friedman, will discuss some of the legislations such as: AB-2026, Recycling Plastic Packaging and Carryout Bags and AB-2344, Wildlife Connectivity and Transportation projects. In addition, she will discuss other legislation now on the Assembly Floor that includes transportation planning and funding and its effects on regional transportation and climate goals, as well as establishing an Integrated Distributed Energy Resources Fund for California.

RSVP at tinyurl.com/2zh5fjkw.

LCFOG Hosts Dine-Out

The La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild is having a dine-out fundraiser on Wednesday, July 13 at New Moon restaurant, 2138 Verdugo Blvd. in Montrose. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., diners who enjoy dinner at New Moon and mention the LCFOG will have a portion of proceeds donated to the organization, which provides financial support to Orthopaedic Institute for Children in downtown Los Angeles.

For more information, see the LCFOG flyer online at www.cvweekly.com/JustforFun.