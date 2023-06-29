FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Getting to Know Molly

I didn’t grow up with dogs. We had a dachshund – Fritzel – for a short time after his owners moved away and couldn’t keep him any longer. But that’s about it.

Fast forward to my married life. We started with one of the best dogs ever. Peanuts was a golden Lab who was amazing. For example, one day when Steve and I were living on Altura Avenue we both forgot to shut the front door when we left for work. We came back and Peanuts was lying comfortably on the front porch. He never left the house – his house ­– and, in fact, the next day we received two days of mail rather than just one along with a note from our postman. Apparently, Peanuts wouldn’t allow him near the front door to drop off the mail.

Then there was Whiskey. Whiskey was a Blond Retriever who taught me how to truly love dogs. He was my boy and went everywhere with me. He was a little skittish around Steve but okay around the boys, who all grew too tall for his liking.

Another winner was Little Bear. Steve found Little Bear one Saturday when he was up in the nearby mountains looking for a downed aircraft. He saw a baby bear lumber across his path and, curious, went to check it out. He left his car door open, though, as typically where there’s a baby bear there’s a mama bear. Before he knew what was happening, the baby bear jumped into his car and he learned that it wasn’t a baby bear at all – it was a young Chow mix who still had his baby coat. Thus the name Little Bear. The “Little” didn’t stick too long and we just called him Bear.

Simply put, Bear was a party on four paws. He’d often jump the back gate and check out the nearby neighborhoods. Since I worked in nearby La Cañada, my phone number was on his tag. I can’t tell you how many times I’d get a phone call asking, “Do you have a dog named Little Bear? He’s at our house – but you don’t have to come for a while. He’s so cute and just hanging out here.”

When I’d have Prom Plus meetings at the house, Bear would take the arm of (little) Jessy Shelton in his mouth to show her something. He’d never bite, just lead. He really was great.

Right now we have Kona, a Korean Jindo. We got him shortly after the Station Fire in 2009 after his owners moved and couldn’t keep him. A quiet boy, Kona is easy-going and super obedient – truly a joy. Over the years, Kona has had several dog mates and has behaved superbly with them all.

Over the years, Kona had to make room in his house for other pups. He had to welcome Riley, a scrawny Retriever who was also an older dog. His owner was diagnosed with dementia and had to move to a facility. We knew that we’d be his last owners. I was surprised at how much I cried when it was time to let him go.

About two years ago we got Olivia, a German shepherd. She was only 18 months at the time and had puppy blood in her. Like so many other dogs we had gotten over the years, her family moved from a house to an apartment and couldn’t keep her. She’s calmed down quite a bit from the early days, for which I’m eternally grateful.

Two weeks ago we welcomed Molly, another German shepherd, into our home. She’s only 11 months old and full of puppy energy. Like most of the other dogs we’ve taken in over the years she’s a rescue. She and Olivia make for an interesting pair while Kona pretty much stands to the side and keeps clear of their mischief.

I am not always so lucky and get caught up in their shenanigans. Sometimes I question my own sanity.