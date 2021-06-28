Crescenta Valley Deputies Arrest Two In Stolen Vehicle, Firearm Possession in La Cañada Flintridge

At approximately 11:50 a.m. on June 25, Crescenta Valley Station sheriff deputies received an alert from the Flock Safety camera system regarding a stolen vehicle. The 1995 Acura Integra was taken from LAPD’s Northeast Division. The car was seen driving eastbound on Foothill Boulevard from Ocean View Boulevard.

Deputies Cruz and Afsharian spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near La Granada Way and La Barranca Road, La Cañada Flintridge. With other deputies assisting, the driver and passenger were safely detained.

During a search of the car, a pellet rifle was located along with a pistol. Suspected narcotics were also found. The driver was arrested for driving a vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of a controlled substance. The passenger was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Crescenta Valley Station reminds the public to take some simple steps to help prevent car theft: Always lock your car and never leave a set of keys inside. Also, consider anti-theft devices such as a steering wheel lock or vehicle locating system to help protect your vehicle.