Bear Causes Shut Down of 210 Freeway

Earlier this afternoon residents in the 2600 block of Piedmont reported a bear was reported in their backyard in a tree.

“The bear was sleeping in the tree then, all of a sudden, he [climbed down] from the tree and walked to the neighbor’s yard,” one of the residents said.

While at his neighbor’s house, the bear raided the neighbor’s outside refrigerator. The neighbor tried to scare the bear away and, after becoming a little aggressive, the bear crashed through a fence ending up on Hermosa.

The bear continued to wander on Hermosa, eventually making his way to Florencita Drive. He made his way to the entrance to the 210 freeway Ocean View eastbound. At one point the lanes of the freeway was closed; but the bear has been tranquillized and the freeway has reopened except for the entrance to the 210 freeway eastbound at Ocean View.