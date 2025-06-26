CVCA Meeting Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, June 26 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

CV Weekly Offices Closed for Holiday Observance

The offices of the CV Weekly (3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206) will be closed on Friday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

CV Fireworks Tickets Available

Tickets to the July 4 Independence Day fireworks display are on sale. Pre-sale tickets are $9; day of are $10. Children 7 and under are free. Pre-sale tickets are available at Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd.; J’s Maids & Maintenance, 3550 Foothill Blvd.; CV Weekly Newspaper/CV Chamber of Commerce, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206., CV Insurance, 3156 Foothill Blvd.

The day includes inflatables, beverages, food trucks, live music, and fireworks! (Inflatables and food sold separately.)

For more information, call (818) 275-4959 or visit: info@cvfireworks.com.

www.CVFireworks.com

Caltrans Announces Overnight Lane Closures

The California Dept. of Transportation (Caltrans) announces overnight lane closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for k-rail installation.

The work will start around 9 p.m. each night through Saturday, June 28 and will end around 6 a.m. each morning. Those traveling along the following routes will experience intermittent closures as follows:

Through Friday, June 27

· One lane of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive

· One lane of southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard

Saturday, June 28

· One lane of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply about $143.7 million toward enhancing the safety and mobility along this heavily traveled corridor well as sustainably extend the pavement life.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates, the number of closures and other details. Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Beyond the Box Application Now Open

Applications are being accepted through July 25 at 5 p.m. for Beyond the Box. The theme for this year is Celebrating Glendale. Applicants are encouraged to develop a design focusing on what makes Glendale special.

The Arts and Culture Commission (ACC) will fund $750 per utility box design rendering only. The ACC will select artwork for five utility boxes. Selected finalists will submit a final design rendering to be printed onto a vinyl wrap which will cover the exterior of a utility box. Artists will not be printing or installing the vinyl wraps.

Beyond the Box is open to all local and regional artists. Artists may apply as an individual artist or as a group. City of Glendale employees are not eligible to apply.

Beyond the Box is supported by the City of Glendale and the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

To learn more visit https://tinyurl.com/3bbpj5vw.