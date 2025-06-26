Billion Dollar Budget Approved by Council

By Julie BUTCHER

On Tuesday night, the Glendale City Council approved a $1.2 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year FY 2025-26, set to begin on July 1, on a vote of 4-1 with Councilmember Elen Asatryan voting against the spending plan.

The city’s charter requires an annual public hearing and the adoption of an annual balanced budget. The city conducted four budget study sessions throughout May and June, more than 11 hours of public hearings, City Manager Roubik Golanian reported, and through a variety of small and large cuts and adjustments, closed a structural deficit of $34.3 million to present a balanced budget.

Of the $1.2 billion, $352.5 million is allocated for the city’s general fund. The final budget requires the use of $4 million in reserve funds leaving the city with a proposed reserve of 33.9%. Currently, fiscal policy requires a minimum reserve of 25% with a goal of 35% in reserves. The city charter mandates a reserve equal to 50% of the projected property tax revenue for the year.

According to Assistant City Manager and Interim Finance Director John Takhtalian, the tentative budget is balanced in part by enacting a hiring freeze for 33 currently vacant positions as well as imposing modest increases in parking fees expected to generate an additional $968,580.

In 2016, the city had 1,584 funded jobs; this budget funds 1,651 positions, Takhtalian noted.

“We had 2,000 FTEs in 2016 and solved that crisis by cutting 25% of the workforce,” Mayor Ara Najarian recalled. “We can’t increase services as much as we want to.”

Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian wanted the city to review projects that are currently pending elimination to “put them on the back burner” for now.

Councilmember Dan Brotman observed that the budget does not cut staff.

“We’re not cutting police or fire,” he said, adding that the budget adds 23 police officers and is balanced by finding cheaper ways to do things and preserving employees as much as possible to maintain services.

All of the information presented at the budget study sessions as well as all of the city’s budget documents are online at https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/finance/budget.

The council unanimously approved a 30-year power sales agreement with Southern California Public Power Authority in partnership with Burbank Water and Power and Los Angeles Water and Power to purchase 25 MW of solar energy from the Milford Solar II project in Beaver County, Utah. Glendale enters the partnership for 8.3% of the 300 total MW at a fixed cost of $37.75 MWh, GWP Power Planning Manager Lily Cardenas said in an overview of the deal points.

“This is a very good deal and I want to make sure the public knows that,” Councilmember Brotman commented.

One caller implored the council to adopt the plan.

“For $2 a month on average, this will increase our solar generation by 30%,” the caller said. “It’s even cheaper than producing it locally.”

The council approved the hiring of three new managers: Jack Liang was hired as the city’s new finance director, with extensive public sector finance experience. This is a “once in a lifetime opportunity to join a city as dynamic, forward thinking and community-oriented as Glendale,” Liang addressed the council.

Following an exhaustive national search and recruitment process, Golanian reported the appointment of Scott Mellon as the permanent head of Glendale Water and Power. Mellon has been serving as the utility’s interim general manager.

“Over his 25 years working with local communities to address the need for reliable, affordable and sustainable energy,” Golanian said about Mellon, “he has built a robust background in managing complex power supply projects with attention to maintaining environmental stewardship.”

The council voted to affirm Golanian’s hiring of Jeff Brooks as chief of the Glendale Fire Dept. Over his 20 years of service, Brooks has “consistently demonstrated his commitment to public safety, operational excellence and community engagement,” Golanian commented.

Ara Zakarian, president of the Glendale Firefighters Local 776, stood to speak in support of Brooks’ appointment.

“He has the full support of the 150 members of the union as a leader who has risen through the ranks right here in our own city. Chief Brooks represents the very best of what we stand for,” Zakarian said.

Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian offered a “plug” for the Crescenta Valley July 4 fireworks show, scheduled this year at La Crescenta Elementary School (4343 La Crescenta Ave.) in “celebration of our nation’s independence and birth.” The field will open at 4 p.m. More information about this year’s Independence Day fireworks festivities can be found at https://www.cvfireworks.com/.

Councilmember Kassakhian also raised concerns about the proliferation of delivery robots.

“I saw eight of them traveling down Brand in a kind of caravan,” he said. “Unless we do something to clamp down on this now it’s going to get out of hand. There must be rules we can enforce.”

Kassakhian also asked that city staff report back on traffic enforcement for food trucks.

“They’re parked all over the city, sometimes right across the street from a long-standing brick-and-mortar restaurant,” said Kassakhian, “and I want them to be treated fairly, the same as everyone else.”

Councilmember Asatryan commended staff for compiling resources for immigrants and thanked Los Angeles County supervisor Kathryn Barger for help in ensuring the resource guide was translated into numerous additional languages. The guide can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/10zO2OKU_88Kug7MEOiOo0BZVfucb8eaM/view.

Mayor Najarian reported the opening of the call for art for the city’s utility boxes and wants to make sure decisions about the art on the boxes come to council for approval. Najarian showed several pictures of art on utility boxes that he found “offensive.” Councilmember Brotman preferred to keep the decision about the art with the Arts and Culture Commission.

The council voted to support four pieces of legislation recommended by the city’s Commission on the Status of Women. The bills are AB 60 regarding cosmetic safety; AB 65, which increases paid disability and parental leave for public school employees; AB 798 supports diaper distribution during emergencies; and SB 411 addresses a gap in access to school meals.

At the beginning of the meeting, the council issued a proclamation declaring June 12 as National Control Room Workers Day, honoring utility workers who keep the lights on.