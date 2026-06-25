New Glendale Rental Assistance Program Provided by City

A new rental assistance program in Glendale aims to address housing affordability and stability for Glendale renters experiencing a destabilizing financial event. On July 6 the City of Glendale will open a two-week application period for the new Glendale Rental Assistance and Stabilization Program (GRASP), which will provide eligible renters with targeted temporary financial support. Applications will be available online at Engage.GlendaleCA.gov/GRASP.

The application period will close Monday, July 20 at 11:59 p.m.

The application will be used to determine whether a household qualifies for the program and will allow the City to create a ranked list of qualified households based on urgency of need and other vulnerability factors identified by the program. To qualify for GRASP, applicants must:

Be Glendale residents at the time of application, award and participation

Have a gross household income less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI)

Be prepared to provide verifying documents and

Be experiencing either a loss of housing, utility shutoff, rent eviction, job loss or major medical expenses within the last 12 months. A more detailed listing of financial hardships can be found at Engage.GlendaleCA.gov/GRASP.

Depending on the household’s circumstances and level of need, applicants may receive different types of assistance through GRASP. Assistance may include:

Emergency rental assistance to prevent eviction

Short-term income-support payments to help stabilize households experiencing temporary financial hardship

Utility assistance to prevent shutoff or restore services

A one-time housing-related support necessary to help households remain housed or secure stable housing within Glendale

Emergencies include being at risk of eviction, experiencing a utility shutoff, and/or a health or safety condition. In an emergency scenario, GRASP may cover up to six total months of rent and utilities per household.

Cost of living and affordable housing are top concerns for many Glendale households, according to the 2025 City of Glendale Community Survey. In September 2025, the Glendale City Council established GRASP using funding through the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) Renter Protection & Homelessness Prevention (RPHP) allocation. The Council provided additional direction on the program’s structure in December.

Additional application periods will depend on the availability of funds after assisting eligible applicants with the highest level of need. To learn more about GRASP, visit Engage.GlendaleCA.gov/GRASP. The public may also contact the program at GRASP@GlendaleCA.gov or (818) 550-4727.

Free language assistance, interpreters, and reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities are available upon request.

Because GRASP is exclusively a homelessness prevention program designed to keep active renters in their homes, homeowners, mortgage holders and individuals who are currently experiencing homelessness are not eligible to apply. GRASP does not ask for or retain information regarding immigration status.

Provided by the City of Glendale