CVCA Meeting Tonight June 25

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting tonight, June 25, at 7 p.m. in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include a presentation by Stephanie Landregan on Zone Zero fire rules, a discussion on the five-story project approved for 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd. as well as other topics of concern to the community.

The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions.

All are welcome.

Fourth of July Parade: Updated Info

The previously cancelled Fourth of July Parade in Tujunga is now back on due to generous contributions from the community including a significant pledge by LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriquez, who will be riding in the parade.

The Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Summitrose Street and feed onto Foothill Boulevard.

‘Rooted in Nature: Community, Conservation and Crafts’ at Rosemont Preserve

On Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy is having a morning focused on connecting the BIPOC community through nature! How the “nature gap” affects communities will be explored through discussions, crafts and connections.

No RSVP required.

Lions Club Having Food Drive

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having a food drive benefitting the Bailey Center on June 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Drop off location is on Cross Street, behind St. Luke’s of the Mountains (2563 Foothill Blvd.).

Donations of non-perishable food in cans and sealed packets are needed. Recommended are canned tuna, boxed mac-n-cheese, soups, box cereals.

For more information, contact member Diana Tyson at dianatyson@kw.com.

Concerts, Lectures and More at Mt. Wilson Observatory

On Saturday, June 27 the public is invited to the opening reception of the exhibition of Russell Crotty’s “Nocturnal Landscapes From The Arid West.” The reception is from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mt. Wilson Observatory 100-inch Telescope Dome and is part of the Arts@theObservatory program. The artist will give a short walk-through talk at 1:30 p.m. followed by the reception, which is free & open to the public.

The exhibition is from June 27 through Oct. 17.

RSVP to the reception at https://tinyurl.com/zjmc5eh6.

Fireworks Tickets Available

Tickets to the CV Fireworks display at Crescenta Valley High School are $9 (pre-sale) and available at the office of CV Weekly (3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, La Crescenta 91214), J’s Maids & Maintenance, (3550 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214), Bob Smith Toyota (3333 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214), CV Insurance (3156 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214) and on June 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the information booth at the Sunday Harvest Market.

Gates open at 4 p.m.