Fourth of July Celebration at CVHS

By Mary O’KEEFE

Tickets are now on sale for the Independence Day fireworks extravaganza at Crescenta Valley High School.

On July fourth the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Assn. (CVFA) will continue its tradition of having a spectacular Independence Day fireworks display celebrating the country’s birthday.

This year is the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and, although it’s not quite as old, the CVFA has been lighting up the local skies on the Fourth of July since 1989. Over the years the fireworks display has gone through some changes, including transitioning from being a CV Chamber of Commerce (CVCOC) event to being part of the CVFA.

However, the program has always been driven by grassroots volunteers.

In 1992, there was a bit of an issue when the scheduled fireworks show didn’t happen, which led to a lot of ticket sales being refunded – money that came from the pockets of several of the CVCOC board members. Ultimately a lawsuit was filed against the pyrotechnician who simply did not show up for the scheduled show.

According to CVW’s Mike Lawler, the pyrotechnician in 1992 had prepared the fireworks mortars then told organizers he wasn’t feeling well and needed to go home for a while; however, the man wasn’t really sick. He had double-booked himself and had another show in Saugus. So he went to his second show, set it up and then told those organizers he wasn’t feeling well and had to go home to rest. The CV show began at 9 p.m., the Saugus show at 11 p.m. He thought he could do them both; however, the Saugus fire marshal would not let him leave the fireworks mortars. So he stayed in Saugus, leaving CV with a prepared fireworks show but without a professional to operate it. The CV Chamber had to refund the tickets purchased by nearly 5,000 people, which cost the Chamber about $25,000.

The Chamber continued to sponsor the show until 2006 when board members voted to end it. That is when Steve Pierce and Dave Meyers, two supportive community members, entered the picture. They did not want the show cancelled because they knew how much the community loved the event. They were able to secure funding for the show and created the CVFA, which continues to have the event today. CVFA is a non-profit that, with an army of community volunteers, raises money throughout the year to put on a spectacular fireworks show. And Robert Hutchinson, known to everyone as “Hutch,” has been the professional pyrotechnician who has led the show for years, as reported earlier in CVW.

This year there is no doubt that the fireworks will continue to be spectacular as one of the largest and longest shows around. It will be held at the traditional location of Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave. Last year the show was held at La Crescenta Elementary School due to construction of the Crescenta Valley High School track and field. This year the high school will once again be the location though attendees will see some changes.

No chairs are allowed on the field at the high school this year, said Chris Waldheim, president of CVFA. Due to the new – and very expensive – field there will be no chairs allowed on the field so those who would like to watch the fireworks will have to bring blankets and plan to sit on the ground on the field.

Waldheim said there are some bleachers on the field that can be used for seating but it is limited.

The fireworks show will be the same, however event organizers will not feature inflatables, primarily for children, which is also a tradition of the event.

“[We won’t] have inflatables because [Glendale Unified School District] won’t allow vehicles on the [track],” Waldheim said. Bringing a vehicle onto the track is how the inflatables are transported to their set-up points. So instead the CVFA will have game booths for kids along the track that are easier to set up, though smaller to play.

“Another change is the stage is going to be on the east side of the field instead of the north side,” he added. The Mary Dyer Band will be on-site to entertain.

A few years ago the CVFA increased the number of fireworks for the show, which extended the show, and members would like to do that again, but it takes funds.

It costs $30,000-plus to put on the fireworks show with the majority of the funds coming directly from individual donors.

Waldheim said that many people watch the fireworks display from various locations around the school without purchasing a ticket for the show. Those people may be able to see the fireworks for free but it still costs the association several thousands of dollars to put on the show. He asks anyone, and everyone, who watches the fireworks outside of the CVHS campus to please donate what they can to help the show continue.

“Realize that we still need the donations in order to make the event work,” he said. “We [organizers and staff] are all volunteers.”

The CVFA has to pay for the fireworks, the pyrotechnician and security for the event though all of those who set up the event work for the love of their community.

“The [donations] help us keep it affordable, too. We’ve been charging $10 a [general] ticket ($9 presale) for at least the last 15 years and we are still charging $10,” Waldheim said. “I am very adamant about that [price staying the same].”

The show remains a family-friendly fireworks extravaganza that encapsulates that small town feeling of volunteerism.

Tickets can be pre-purchased for $9 per ticket at the office of CVW (3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, La Crescenta 91214), J’s Maids & Maintenance, (3550 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214), Bob Smith Toyota (3333 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214), CV Insurance (3156 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214) and on June 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the information booth at the Sunday Harvest Market. On the day of the event tickets are $10, available for purchase at the CVHS track and field.

Children 7 and under are free.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

To donate go to cvfireworks.com or mail checks to CV Fireworks, 2629 Foothill Blvd. #179, La Crescenta, California 91214. Please make checks out to CV Fireworks.

Those with questions can email info@cvfireworks.com or call (818) 275-4959.