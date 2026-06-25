City of Glendale Honors Outgoing Councilmember Ara Najarian

The City of Glendale gathered on June 17 to honor outgoing Councilmember Ara Najarian and celebrate more than 30 years of dedication to the Glendale community, including 21 years of service on the Glendale City Council.

Hosted at the Glendale Police Dept. Community Room, the farewell reception brought together current and former elected officials, city and county executives, regional transportation leaders, community and business leaders, family members and members of the public. They were on hand to recognize Najarian’s longstanding commitment to public service and his contributions to Glendale and the greater Los Angeles region.

Attendees reflected on Najarian’s influence across more than two decades of public service, a tenure marked by leadership and impact on the community he has long called home. In recognition of his years of service, Councilmember Najarian received several memorable gifts, including a personalized street sign from Public Works and swimming pool–themed items from the Community Services and Parks Dept. in tribute to his steadfast support for Glendale’s aquatic programs.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger served as emcee for the evening’s program. Speakers included Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian and members of the Glendale City Council; former mayors and councilmembers Paula Devine, Frank Quintero and Zareh Sinanyan (via video message); Armenia Consul General Anna Avetisyan; Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang; Metro Board Chair Fernando Dutra and CEO Stephanie Wiggins; Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle; and members of the city’s executive leadership team. Before Najarian took the stage to deliver his remarks, attendees enjoyed a video tribute highlighting the defining moments of his career.

Prior to being elected to Glendale City Council in 2005, Najarian served on Glendale’s Transportation and Parking Commission and the Glendale Community College Board of Trustees. Throughout his tenure in public service, he represented Glendale on numerous regional boards and committees, elevating the city’s voice on transportation, infrastructure and regional policy across Southern California.

Provided by the City of Glendale