Food Truck Assault Suspects Arrested

The Glendale Police Dept. swiftly apprehended two men responsible for a stabbing in the parking lot near a local food truck.

In the late-night hours last Wednesday, June 14, a stabbing of two people near a food truck took place in the 300 block of West Broadway in Glendale. Brandishing a knife, two males approached the food truck around 11 p.m. A fight ensued, resulting in someone getting stabbed during the scuffle.

Seeing the felony assault unfold, a food truck customer intervened to assist.

The customer who stepped in to assist was also stabbed during the scuffle. Neither individual sustained life-threatening injuries. They were both transported to local hospitals.

With an immediate response by Glendale Police Department patrol officers and detectives, they identified 23-year-old Jerald Zaroukian of Northridge and 28-year-old Guadalupe Reyna of Bakersfield as the suspects. Zaroukian had previously been arrested by Glendale PD Officers, and he was on probation.

Tracking the suspects back to Zaroukian’s residence in Northridge, the Glendale Police Dept.’s SWAT Team was called to ensure a safe apprehension. After several hours of negotiations, both suspects surrendered to Glendale PD Detectives.

The Glendale Police Dept. asks anyone with information to assist in this case contact them immediately by calling (818) 548-4911.

To remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.