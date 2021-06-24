CVCA Meeting Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

The (Fireworks) Show Will Go On

The Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association will be hosting its annual fireworks show on Sunday, July 4th, 2021.

Due to COVID restrictions in place at this time and due to the timing of securing the proper permits, spectators will not be able to be on the field this year (see the May 6 issue of the CV Weekly for the complete story). However, there will be many great places from which to watch the show outside the school and around the valley.

Donations are still being accepted; visit www.cvfireworks.com to support the show.

Dine Out Benefits CVIM

The Crescenta Valley High School Instrumental Music Dept. is having a dine out fundraiser at Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt at 2411 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose on Tuesday, June 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mention CV Instrumental Music for proceeds to support the organization!

Bidding Continues on CV Chamber Auction

Bidding on items in the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce Vendors’ Live Silent Auction ends tonight, Thursday, at midnight. Don’t miss out on these exciting items! To see a list and to place bids, visit www.32auctions.com/123420.

CVTC Streets & Transportation Committee

The next meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council Streets & Transportation Committee will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. On the agenda are updates on various pedestrian improvements and pavement resurfacing projects; grant applications; and timelines for other local projects.

The Zoom meeting ID is 956 9812 8070 and the password is 750226.

City of Glendale Reopens Application Period for Blue Ribbon Pension Review Committee

The Glendale City Council in March moved to form a Blue Ribbon Pension Review Committee. This Committee will be tasked with gaining an understanding of the overall pension system structure, discovering future anticipated costs, and ultimately advising the City Council on options and priorities for addressing pension costs and reducing the unfunded actuarial liability.

The Pension Review Committee will be comprised of 15 individuals, 10 of who will be appointed by City Council through an application process. The remaining five members will be appointed by the city manager.

Members selected to serve in this capacity should possess relevant education and experience in such fields as finance, law or accounting in order to competently and responsibly engage in the review and recommendation process. Those interested in serving on the Blue Ribbon Pension Review Committee will need to submit an application to myglendale@glendaleca.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 5. All applications received by this deadline will be shared with the City Council for their review and selection of candidates.

For questions or more information, contact John Takhtalian, deputy city manager, at jtakhtalian@glendaleca.gov or (818) 548-4844. Applications can also be found online at www.glendaleca.gov/pensionreviewcommittee.