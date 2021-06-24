Briggs United Vows to Continue Supporting Neighborhoods Facing SVP Placement

By Mary O’KEEFE

The recent revelation that a sexually violent predator was scheduled for release into Briggs Terrace in La Crescenta got a lot of people thinking about how these decisions are made by the state.

Los Angeles County Board Supervisor, Fifth District, Kathryn Barger received notice of the proposed release on Freeman Street in Briggs Terrace and immediately released a statement of her objection. A well-worded post on social media from Alex Gardner, a neighbor near the proposed SVP home, started a grassroots effort that is now Briggs United. The organization consisted of neighbors who lived not only in Briggs Terrace but also throughout the area rallied to have letters sent to the district attorney in charge of the upcoming court proceedings. A petition was also created against the placement of the SVP in the neighborhood and informed people of this possible placement.

Calvin Grassmier is considered a sexually violent predator by the State of California and was proposed to be placed at a home at 5632 Freeman Ave. in La Crescenta. The proposed location is in an extremely high fire risk area and has one entrance in and out; the house is very near to other homes and there is spotty cellphone service. All of these issues played a role in Judge Bianco’s finding the proposed location unsuitable for placement of Grassmier.

Members of Briggs Terrace were relieved when Judge Bianco made his decision; however, they are not ready to step back after being successful in bringing well-researched, thoughtful evidence of the issue to their neighborhood. They want to share what they have learned while continuing to research and learn more about the process of placing SVPs.

Members recently held a meeting to discuss what their path would be as they move forward. All members voiced their support in helping other communities that are facing SVP placement. Members have been in touch with a San Diego community that recently fought against a similar placement. That community helped guide Briggs United in what worked, and what didn’t work, in their fight. Briggs United now wants to help other communities. It is also focused on working with lawmakers to change the way communities are notified of possible SVP placement, and what is taken into consideration when a company looks at a possible location.

Another factor that did not seem to be taken into consideration was the nearness of survivors of violent sexual attacks near the proposed location. Lead Briggs Terrace organization Alex Gardner said he was shocked at how many survivors of sexual violence live in nearby homes in his neighborhood. His concern was that these women were once again being victimized because a person who had committed similar crimes as their attackers would be placed close to their home.

One of the neighbors who lived close to the proposed site spoke with CVW about her experience of fighting against Grassmier’s placement.

She is a survivor of a violent sexual assault. She had been asleep when a man broke into her home and raped her. He went on to rape more women and murdered a woman during one of the attacks. Rape can be survived but it is not forgotten. It is important for those who survived feel safe; when an SVP moves into a nearby house, it can bring back fears and actually make survivors feel they need to move.

Gardner, and other members of Briggs Terrace, wants those who have been sexually assaulted be taken into consideration when SVP locations are proposed.

“It was kind of bittersweet,” the woman said of the judge’s decision not to place Grassmier in her neighborhood. “I was so relieved but I fear for any community where [SVPs] can move.”

Supervisor Barger made a motion that asked that the district attorney and board of supervisors be notified when the Dept. of State Hospitals makes a recommendation to the superior court to send into the community for outpatient treatment a person convicted as a sexually violent predator. Supervisors Hilda Solis, Holly Mitchell and Shelia Kuehl all voted against this motion concerning notification.

“It is essential that placements of sexually violent predators into local communities are made with the collaboration of all those impacted to ensure that appropriate services are provided and public safety is ensured. I am disappointed that my colleagues have chosen to turn their backs on what should be a fair and equitable process to provide a voice for everyone involved,” Barger stated. “I remain committed to supporting my communities and residents. I will continue to aggressively pursue advanced notification so my constituents are aware anytime the State makes a recommendation to send a person committed as a sexually violent predator into a 5th District community.”