Town Council Announces Events

The Crescenta Valley Town Council & Streets and Transportation is sponsoring a community forum “Slow Down for a Safer Community” on Wednesday, June 29 at 7 p.m. It will be held in the community rom of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. (enter upstairs in the rear of the library). Guest speakers includes members of the CV Sheriff’s Station, California Highway Patrol, Glendale Unified School District and LA County Public Works.

On Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to noon, Burrtec Waste Industries is having a free e-waste recycling event at Two trike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave., La Crescenta. This event is for Burrtec customers only; proof of account must be shown.