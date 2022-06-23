CVCA to Discuss La Crescenta Project

Glendale Public Works Dept., Engineering Division will join the Crescenta Valley Community Association for a presentation on the major infrastructure improvements that are planned for the La Crescenta Avenue project corridor. The meeting will be held tonight, Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

The Tongva People in the Land of Plenty

Native American Richard Toyon will share information about the Tongva people: their origins, where and how they lived on the land, how canyons like those locally were their supermarkets and, finally, their sad ejection from the Crescenta-Cañada Valley.

Toyon will lead a gentle stroll through Tongva land in the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday, June 25 at 9 a.m.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Community Movie Night

The Balcony of LA is hosting a free movie night in CV Park on Saturday, June 25. Balcony of LA will be screening “Soul.” Food trucks will be on-site. Food service begins 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dusk. This is a family-friendly event.

CV Park is located at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. directly behind the dog park.

NCL Hosting Blood Drive

The Glendale Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. will hold its 16th annual “From the Heart” American Red Cross Blood Drive on Sunday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Verdugo Hills Hospital (1812 Verdugo Blvd., Glendale, 91208, Council Rooms A-D). Members of the community are encouraged to make an appointment to donate by emailing fromtheheartncl@gmail.com with the requested time or by signing up on the American Red Cross website www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: nclglendale.

Fun With Robots

Local youth are invited to join CV robotics this Saturday, June 25 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the La Crescenta County Public Library meeting room for “Fun with Robots.” This event is intended primarily for youth in third to sixth grade. Participants will build with LEGOS, learn some programming fundamentals, and have fun with robots!

All welcome.

The La Crescenta County Public Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Keep Up-To-Date Info On Environmental Legislation

Join the Sierra Club’s Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group for a program scheduled for Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m. to learn about environmental legislation being considered in the California Assembly this session. Alondra Lopez, deputy to Assemblymember Laura Friedman, will discuss some of the legislations such as: AB-2026, Recycling Plastic Packaging and Carryout Bags and AB-2344, Wildlife Connectivity and Transportation projects. In addition, she will discuss other legislation now on the Assembly Floor that includes transportation planning and funding and its effects on regional transportation and climate goals, as well as establishing an Integrated Distributed Energy Resources Fund for California.

RSVP at tinyurl.com/2zh5fjkw.