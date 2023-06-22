CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Rosemont Preserve Hosts Docent-Led Tour

The community is invited to learn about bats at the Rosemont Preserve on a docent-led tour from 9 a.m. to 10:45 on June 24. Bat aficionado Steve Gustafson will give an informative talk about local bats, tips on how to observe bats and their importance to Crescenta Valley and beyond. Gustafson has been studying and watching bats for many years.

After the bat event, the Preserve will stay open until 10:45 a.m. so attendees can enjoy the trail.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Vote Planned Regarding CVWD Proposed Capital Charge on the Property Tax Roll

At the general meeting of the CV Water District on June 27 at 7 p.m., a vote is being taken by the board of directors regarding the proposed capital charge on the property tax roll. The meeting is open to the public.

The June 27 agenda and the protest letters received by the cutoff date should be on the CVWD website no later than Friday, June 23 and video of the June 13 meeting and questions posed by CVWD customers should already be on the site, according to CVWD.

July 4th Fireworks Tickets

Tickets are now available for the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Celebration on July 4th. The event includes live music, inflatables and food trucks culminating with a dynamic fireworks show at dusk. For more information, including locations to pre-purchase tickets, see this week’s cover story.