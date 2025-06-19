Patience Requested

As we move into the summer months, CV Weekly asks for the patience of its readers if newspaper delivery is delayed. All papers will be delivered by Friday at 5 p.m.

Fundraiser for LCFTRA

The La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. is having a Chipotle fundraiser on Sunday, June 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 895 Foothill Blvd. “A” in La Cañada Flintridge. Twenty five percent of sales gets donated to LCFTRA.

Either show the flyer (found online at www.cvweekly.com/NEWS) or order pickup using the code V2FGYYG.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

Jodhan Fine will provide a tour of the Rosemont Preserve. Fine is a birder, photographer and AFC student collaborator who helped develop the avifauna field trip curriculum.

Participants will learn about identifying birds, how they’ve adapted to our climate and the intricacies of the relationships between humans and birds.

The tour is on Saturday, June 21 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

To register for this event please visit https://tinyurl.com/35tmp82e.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CV Fireworks Tickets Available

Tickets to the July 4 Independence Day fireworks display are on sale. Pre-sale tickets are $9; day of are $10. Children 7 and under are free. Pre-sale tickets are available at Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd.; J’s Maids & Maintenance, 3550 Foothill Blvd.; CV Weekly Newspaper/CV Chamber of Commerce, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206., CV Insurance, 3156 Foothill Blvd.

The day includes inflatables, beverages, food trucks, live music, and fireworks! (Inflatables and food sold separately.)

For more information, call (818) 275-4959 or visit: info@cvfireworks.com.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 26 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Beyond the Box Application Now Open

Applications are being accepted through July 25 at 5 p.m. for Beyond the Box. The theme for this year is Celebrating Glendale. Applicants are encouraged to develop a design focusing on what makes Glendale special.

The Arts and Culture Commission (ACC) will fund $750 per utility box design rendering only. The ACC will select artwork for five utility boxes. Selected finalists will submit a final design rendering to be printed onto a vinyl wrap which will cover the exterior of a utility box. Artists will not be printing or installing the vinyl wraps.

Beyond the Box is open to all local and regional artists. Artists may apply as an individual artist or as a group. City of Glendale employees are not eligible to apply.

Beyond the Box is supported by the City of Glendale and the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

To learn more visit https://tinyurl.com/3bbpj5vw.