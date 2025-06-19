GUSD Board Celebrates Graduates, Postpones Discussion of Policy Changes, Addresses Classroom Concerns

By Eliza PARTIKA

The Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) board of education celebrated graduates across the District, including graduating senior and Student Board Member Lily Tanossian.

Board members celebrated all Tanossian accomplished in her year as the student board member. Tanossian put together the first student voice panel for students’ voices to be heard on school-wide issues and created a round-up of advice and ideas for incoming student board members. Board members lauded her leadership and communication skills that they said will take her far in the nursing studies she is set to pursue after graduation.

“It truly means so much to students. If any student is watching, I encourage you to join your student advisory councils,” said Tanossian.

“Words can’t describe how much you did for the many students I know you impacted and the many more students you don’t know you impacted. You’ve been an amazing student board member, not only for your contributions to this board but to your colleagues at the student advisory council as well. We are excited to see all you will accomplish,” said Board President Shant Sahakian.

“I know your family is so proud of you,” said board member Ingrid Gunnell.

“I hope you continue to bring that genuine charm and charisma with you, because it makes people want to be a part of that success,” said board member Kathleen Cross.

Glendale teachers from across the District were acknowledged for their outstanding work as educators selected to participate in the Gifted And Talented Education Program. The teachers refined their skills to provide specialized instruction to gifted learners.

“We are recognizing these teachers for their openness to take on a challenge and their unwavering dedication to students,” said Gunnell.

“We developed these cohorts to be specialized learning programs dedicated to developing an understanding of gifted students and their unique needs. I wanted to take this opportunity to recognize their dedication and accomplishment publicly,” said Danielle Fox, Teacher Specialist for Glendale Unified Teaching and Learning Dept.

The Glendale Parent Teachers Association and the Glendale Teachers Associations gave their end-of-year round ups, emphasizing the community growth both experienced throughout the year. Over the 2024-25 school year, the PTA gained 8,950 members and raised a total of $63,320.

PTA President Lea Awni expressed her support for students and parents as graduation season approaches.

“Glendale PTA stands firmly in support of safe and welcoming school zones,” Awni said.

Board members voted to postpone discussion of Information Item number 8, originally on the June 10 agenda: the revision of board policies and the addition of new ethics policies to the board bylaws.

Board president Sahakian voted “no” on the extension, arguing the board had plenty of time to review the changes in preparation for the night’s discussion. Board member Cross agreed, citing the risk of stalling discussions of the issue and her concern that the public be able to weigh in on any changes made.

Board members debated about the need to postpone the public discussion of the changes to their bylaws after board member Neda Farid raised concerns about rushing into a public discussion before having a special meeting focused on the policy revisions. After about an hour, the board ultimately decided to postpone the discussion until August.

GTA President Taline Arsenian made known her reservations about the policy.

“This rule, as written, goes too far by effectively silencing school board members speaking as members of the public during public comment. Board members are also community members and parents, and they should not be forced to give up their legal right because they hold elected office,” Arsenian said.

The board will resume the discussion of these policy revisions in August.

Parents of kindergarten students in the Dual Language Immersion (DLI) German program at Franklin Elementary School spoke in the time allotted for public comment about their concerns regarding violence and bullying by one student in their children’s classroom this year.

“The education act does not protect misconduct like bullying,” said German DLI parent Aubrey Larson. “After determining a behavior is not disability related, a school may apply relevant disciplinary procedures.”

“My child’s emotional regulation struggled [as a result of the bullying], and additional reading and writing interventions were needed,” expressed another DLI parent, Drew Larson, during public comment.

Emily Mueller Lennox, another DLI parent, described spending thousands of dollars on therapy, doctors appointments and a chronic stomach issue due to the emotional distress caused by the student, who she said hit her daughter in the head, screamed at and shoved other students, and attacked their teacher (the teacher has since left the class) with scissors.

“My daughter’s right to access her education has been repeatedly violated this year due to an inappropriate placement in her classroom. This is more than a rough patch; it’s a pattern and it’s deeply harmful. I fully support access to inclusive education and services for the students who need them. Inclusion cannot come at the cost of physical safety and emotional security for the rest of the class. When the needs of one student eclipse everyone else’s right to learn and feel safe, we fail the entire community, including that child. My child has lost that access this year,” Lennox said.

She urged the board to act before enough of the parents decided to stop sending their students to GUSD to protect their safety and wellbeing, and the DLI German program ends as a result of declined enrollment.

Board president Sahakian expressed his concern and organized an impromptu meeting with the parents who were present after the conclusion of the regular board meeting.