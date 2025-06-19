FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Let’s Talk Advertising

Over the years I’ve let you, the readers, know the power you have in the continuance of this newspaper. Basically that boils down to advertisers and subscribers.

Our advertisers invest their faith and their money in the CV Weekly and it’s up to you – our readers – to visit these advertisers to let them know that a) their product and or service is wanted and needed and b) you are visiting them specifically because you saw their ad in the CV Weekly.

Let’s face it – anyone can put anything on social media. If you spend any time on social media (and there’s a lot of social media to visit) you’ll see ads for everything from food to household goods. You’ll also see a boatload of opinions – some grounded in fact but unfortunately most are not.

I’m reminded of a recent phone call from a realtor who was really upset because a property she represented (which wasn’t advertised in the CV Weekly) was being lambasted by someone on social media. I gently reminded her that anyone can write anything on social media; there’s no “vetting” of the information presented. I take pride that the news reported in the CV Weekly is written by reporters and they are available if or when I (or my proofreader) need information.

And to all of our subscribers I can only say thank you. Like my advertisers, you have invested your hard-earned dollars in the CV Weekly. You pay to make sure the CV Weekly lands in your driveway … and we do our best to make sure it does.

_______________________________

Today is the celebration of Juneteenth (also known as Freedom Day). As a reminder, Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Specifically, it marks the day on June 19, 1865 when Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce that the Civil War had ended and that all remaining enslaved people were free. (This was over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Lincoln.) President Joe Biden officially designated Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021 when he signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

I tried to find some local celebrations of the day but I was unsuccessful. However, I did find that the The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is hosting its annual Juneteenth Celebration that includes music, storytelling and more. Festivities are included with the price of general admission.

I know that since it’s a federal holiday banks (and credit unions) are closed as are the post office, city offices and libraries.