CVTC Issues Statement

The Crescenta Valley Town Council issued the following statement:

“The Crescenta Valley Town Council is actively addressing issues pertinent to our community. This month, the council, alongside the Land Use Committee, drafted a letter to local and state officials urging them to examine legislation that affects density and light, particularly in light of the recent fires in the Palisades and Altadena areas. Given that Crescenta Valley is in a similar geographic location, the council emphasizes the importance of addressing these potential concerns.

“Additionally, the council has submitted a letter to state officials opposing Senate Bill 79. This legislation aims to address certain housing and density issues but has raised concerns among some community members about its potential impact on local governance and planning.

“The council emphasizes the importance of staying informed about local issues and invites continued participation in future meetings.

“In a show of appreciation for their hard work, the council recently held an event to honor our crossing guards, thanking them for their essential role in ensuring the safety of children in our community. Their dedication is greatly valued.

“Residents are reminded to attend the next general meeting on June 19 at 7 p.m. at the Crescenta Valley Library [2809 Foothill Blvd.] where important discussions will continue and community involvement is encouraged.”