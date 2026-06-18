CV Town Council to Meet

The monthly general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, Thursday, at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Fourth of July Parade: Updated Info

The previously cancelled Fourth of July Parade in Tujunga is now back on due to generous contributions from the community including a significant pledge by LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriquez, who will be riding in the parade.

The Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Summitrose St. and feed onto Foothill Boulevard.

CVWD Could Benefit from Funding Request

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies has advanced approximately $747,000 in a federal funding request from Congressmember Laura Friedman for Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) to support critical PFAS treatment infrastructure in partnership with Glendale Water & Power (GWP).

The funding request will now advance to the full House Committee on Appropriations for consideration as part of the Fiscal Year 2027 federal appropriations process.

Concerts, Lectures and More at Mt. Wilson Observatory

On Saturday, June 20, Mount Wilson Observatory and the Los Angeles Astronomical Society will host “Gravitational Waves: Ten Years of Exploring the Dark Side of the Universe” with Gabriel Vajente, deputy head of System Science and Engineering, LIGO Laboratory at Caltech.

The evening begins with the talk in the Mt. Wilson auditorium followed by observing through both the 60- and 100-inch telescopes from dusk to 11:30 p.m. – the two largest telescopes in the world available for public use. Additional stargazing around the grounds will be available from members of the Los Angeles Astronomical Society. Food will be available for purchase from a food truck or guests can bring their own picnic.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; tickets are $50.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m., this month in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on the five-story project approved for 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd. as well as other topics of concern to the community.

The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions.

All are welcome.

Fireworks Tickets Available

Tickets to the CV Fireworks display are $9 (pre-sale) and available at the office of CV Weekly (3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, La Crescenta 91214), J’s Maids & Maintenance, (3550 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214), Bob Smith Toyota (3333 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214), CV Insurance (3156 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214) and on June 21 and June 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the information booth at the Sunday Harvest Market.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday afternoon, June 21. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

Then on Thursday, June 25 a restoration event takes place from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers will maintain the bioswale and native habitat at the Preserve.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.